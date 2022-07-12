The best Prime Day 2022 portable generator deals from Jackery, Anker, and more
Check out some big sales on small generators for Prime Day 2022.
You can find anything on sale during Amazon Prime Day, even portable generators. Whether you’re looking for solar-powered, gas-powered, or something you can plug into an electrical outlet at home, there are deals out there on Amazon for the taking. While none of the best solar generators from our rundown are priced to move, there are some smaller models from top brands, including Jackery and Anker. There are also some good deals on generators from other brands. As with every Prime Day category, there plenty of good and bad deals out there, so we went ahead and picked out what deals to watch out for, whether you’re saving a lot or, just a small discount on something really special.
EcoFlow Delta Pro $3,199 (Was $3,599)
EcoFlow
The only generator from our top picks with a meaningful discount for Prime Day is the massive EcoFlow Delta Pro. It’s more of a home backup system than something you can lug around, but stores an incredible 3600Wh of power. You’re only getting 10 percent off its $3,600+ price tag, but that’s still a few hundred bucks off. If you’re setting up emergency backup power, the Delta Pro is worth the investment.
Jackery Explorer 240 $175.99 (Was $299.99)
Jackery
Jackery is routinely at the top of our portable generator wish list, so we have to shout out a really slick deal on the Explorer 240 portable generator. It’s one of the company’s smallest designs with a 240Wh battery, but it only weighs 6.6 pounds, so it’s easy to bring with you when you go camping or even just on a beach day.
Anker 523 PowerHouse $239.99 (Was $359.99)
Anker
An older model from Anker’s highly portable PowerHouse generator line, the 523 is also a very small, very portable generator for day trips, storing up to 280Wh of power.
More portable generator deals
Battery power generators
- BigBlue 296W portable generator – $159.99 (Was $249.99)
- Rockpals 300W portable generator – $219.99 (Was $279.99)
- Togo Power A330 330W portable generator – $249.99 (Was $299.99)
- Bluetti 120W portable generator – $174.00 (Was $219.00)
- PowerSmart 2500W portable generator – $359.20 (Was $449.00)
- GoLabs R150 204Wh portable generator – $109.98 (Was $199.99)
Gas-powered generators
- PowerSmart PS5020 2500W portable generator – $359.20 (Was $449.00)
- Westinghouse iGen2200 2200W portable generator – $349.30 (Was $449.00)
- DuroMax XP12000EH 12000W portable generator – $879.20 (Was $1,399.99)
