While it’s up for debate whether the Stranger Things Season 4 finale should have showcased Slayer’s “Reign in Blood” alongside Eddie’s “Master of Puppets” highlight, it’s not debatable that shredding just sounds better out of a Marshall. And today, before the end of Amazon Prime Day, you can get a taste of that tone for less in these wireless speakers that nod to the stylish retro look and driving sound of their stage-grade siblings.

Jim Marshall (the “Lord of Loud”) invented the company’s iconic guitar amplifiers in the 1960s. Marshall has been tapping into its long and distinguished history in the audio industry to produce consumer-facing headphones and speakers since the early 2010s. The Stanmore carries the performance amp-styled cabinet of the larger line. It plugs into the mains for power but delivers a throaty wireless wailing thanks to its Bluetooth 5.0 aptX connection and two 15-watt class D amplifiers powering its tweeters and a 50-watt class D amplifier for the woofer. With a 50–20 000 Hz frequency response and tone-sculpting knobs, this small but mighty speaker wants you to crank your favorite adrenalized ensembles.

The Marshall Emberton speaker is the smallest and most portable of the Marshall Bluetooth 5.0 speakers, intended to be something you can carry easily from room to room or home to gathering, connect to quickly, and use immediately right out of the box. At 2.68 inches by 6.30 inches by 2.99 inches and 1.5 pounds (technically 24.6 ounces), it’s closer to palm-sized and packs in two 2-inch 10W drivers and two passive radiators you can still crank to deliver that crunch. And the 20-hour battery life, with an IPX7 water-resistant rating, makes sure it can go anywhere and you’ll run out of energy before it does.

And if you’re looking for a wider variety of playback options to snag before Prime Day ends, check out our comprehensive list of audio deals.