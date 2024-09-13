Sam’s Club memberships just dropped to $15—join ASAP

This offer is only valid for two weeks.

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Sep 13, 2024

The exterior of a Sam's Club.
Stack Commerce

Your friends and neighbors are about to become bulk-buying, bargain-hunting machines. Why? We’re selling Sam’s Club memberships at a ridiculously low $15, while they’re normally $50. That’s a 70 discount. But there’s only a 2-week window to grab this deal, and the clock is already ticking.

It’s the smart way to shop

Imagine stocking your fridge and pantry at prices so low that you’ll wonder if you accidentally time-traveled back two decades. Sam’s Club members love shopping for fresh and frozen groceries, browsing household staples, and grabbing something from the Café on the way out.

Food isn’t the only thing you’ll find on the shelves—check out electronics from laptops to tablets and TVs. Or, walk through aisles and aisles of clothing to uncover exceptional finds.

The best part about Sam’s Club? Now that’s hard …

We can’t pick just one favorite thing about having a membership, so we’ll give you a whole list of things we love:

  • You don’t have to wait in the checkout line: Download the app, scan your items as you shop, pay, and show your exit code on the way out.
  • Get free curbside pickup: Pick your items out online, pull up, and a worker will load your items into your car.
  • Members-only fuel savings: We know we aren’t the only ones sick of these crazy gas prices.
  • Extra member perks: Get discounts on hotel bookings, rental cars, live events, movies, and more.
  • Pharmacy and Optical: Take advantage of prescription, eyeglasses, and contact services.

Reminder: This Sam’s Club membership deal expires on Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. Join for only $15 (reg. $50) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

