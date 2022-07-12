Training and fitness come in many forms and Garmin makes a smartwatch to fit just about all of them. Here on Amazon Prime Day, Garmin has cut the prices on wearable training devices across almost all of its most popular lines. So, whether you’re a die-hard triathlete or someone still in the “couch” phase of the Couch-to-5K program, you’ll want to check out these deals on fitness-oriented wearables.

Garmin offers a ton of different models and the individual lines can be difficult to tell apart, so we have broken this list down by type. We have also included separate links to include different sizes and colors because personal preference comes into play heavily. Whichever one you pick, it can help you track your progress and fitness gains. Or, it can tell you just how elevated your heart rate gets during the finale of The Bachelor. Data is data.

Garmin Instinct Solar watch deals

The Instinct Solar is one of the best all-around options in the Garmin lineup. It offers essential fitness features like heartrate and blood-oxygen tracking. It’s absurdly rugged and waterproof down to 100 meters. Built-in software can track exercise in various forms including running, biking, and swimming. Plus, solar tech in the face allows the watch to pull power from the sun and extend the already-excellent battery life. For $199, that’s a ton of features in a very cool-looking device.

Garmin Enduro watch deals

This super-high-end sports watch retails for $899, which makes the $549 sale price even more impressive. Garmin designed this device for racers. The buttons, case, and bezel all rely on coated titanium construction for strength while keeping the overall weight and form factor down. The tracking tech includes typical features like heart rate monitoring and blood-oxygen levels. But, the analytics go well beyond the typical training tools. It keeps track of your recovery and compares your performance to overall trail conditions. If you’re a serious racer (or you aspire to that status), this is the watch you want and Prime Day is a very solid time to get it.

Garmin Fenix watch deals

The Fenix lineup offers athletes robust training tools like heart rate and pulse-ox monitor in a package that doesn’t look out of place in non-athletic settings. The relatively understated designs work with a business suit or a sweat suit. You could also probably wear them with other types of suits like a hot dog suit or a suit of armor. In short: It’s a versatile watch and these are great deals.

Garmin Vivoactive watch deals

This is perhaps the most traditional smartwatch on the list of deals. Its spartan design might obscure its serious fitness chops at first glance. But, under the slick, slim exterior, you’ll find everything you’d expect from a real training watch. It tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, workouts, sleep, and everything else that you’ve been ignoring as you binge the gritty-but-heartwarming chef-oriented drama, The Bear on FX (which is really excellent, FYI).

Garmin Forerunner watch deals

The Forerunner line is what most people picture when they think of Garmin fitness watches. It’s a straight up-the-middle option meant for athletes and serious workout folks. It’s rugged but offers a solid mix of dedicated smartwatch features, including support for popular music streaming apps like Amazon Music and Spotify. Options in this line go from beginner-oriented devices to serious training wearables, so it has something for everyone.

Garmin Venu watch deals

Like the Vivoactive, the Venu fits more into a traditional smartwatch category. It sports a thin bezel and a low profile that won’t stand out when you’re wearing it outside of the gym. It can store up to 650 songs directly on the watch, so you can go and work out while your phone sits somewhere else. It also includes Garmin Pay, which helps if you hate having your phone with you on a run.

If you’re looking for other Prime Day deals, follow us over on the PopSci Goods Twitter page. Bring money.

