Look, PC gamers: I know you probably just spent more money than you planned on the Steam Summer Sale but Amazon Prime Day 2022 has presented you with a great opportunity. If you’re in the market for almost any kind of PC gaming hardware, there are some tremendous deals available on Amazon over the next couple of days, from pre-built laptops and desktops to mice and keyboards to monitors and webcams, plus more.

I realize that you may have been burned by Prime Days past. To get the most out of it this year, you need to pick through a lot of lackluster gear and weak sales to find the stuff that’s both heavily discounted and actually worth buying. Luckily for you, we’ve been out here, scouring the gaming hardware deals, and have found quite a few worth considering.

Best gaming PC deal: iBuypower Pro SlateMono 237i gaming desktop

Even with graphics card prices going down, we still think a pre-built system is the way to go if you’re looking for a new gaming desktop today. This iBuyPower system stands out as particularly powerful, with a 12th-Gen Intel i7 processor and an Nvidia 3070 Ti GPU, plus plenty of RAM and storage. At $1399.99, 40 percent off, it’s also an incredible deal.

Best gaming headset deal: Logitech G Pro X Wireless Gaming Headset

I’m a huge fan of Logitech G’s Pro X Wireless gaming headset, which offers impeccably precise gaming audio, great 20-hour battery life, 7.1 virtual surround sound, and best-in-class Blue Voice audio configuration software. At $149.99, a 35 percent savings, it’s a great bargain on a killer audio upgrade.

Best gaming mouse deal: Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse

As you may have noticed by now, Razer always goes hard on Amazon sales, whether it’s Prime Day, Black Friday, or a random brand-specific sale. Of all the Prime Day Razer loot out there—and there’s a lot—I have to point out that the Razer Basilisk Ultimate, my personal favorite gaming mouse, is nearly half off. An ergonomically molded “FPS” mouse, the Basilisk Ultimate has an incredibly comfortable shape, 11 programmable buttons, and gets very, very good battery life.

While I would urge you to shell out a little extra and pay $99.99 (41 percent off) for the version that comes with an RGB-laden wireless charging dock, the version without it offers a steeper discount—$79.99, or 47 percent off. You can always go back and buy the dock later.

The best Prime Day 2022 gaming deals, by category:

These three deals stuck out, but there are a lot of great Prime Day 2022 deals out there. Here’s a quick list of the gaming gear we think you should pick up.

Gaming desktop deals

Gaming laptop deals

Gaming monitor deals

Gaming headset deals

Gaming mouse deals

Gaming keyboard deals

Gamepad deals

Razer Wolverine V2 gamepad for Xbox – $59.99 (40 percent off)

Streaming gear deals (Lighting, webcams, etc)

XXL mousepad deals

