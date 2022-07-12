Best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
PC gamers can feast on Prime Day if they know where to look
Look, PC gamers: I know you probably just spent more money than you planned on the Steam Summer Sale but Amazon Prime Day 2022 has presented you with a great opportunity. If you’re in the market for almost any kind of PC gaming hardware, there are some tremendous deals available on Amazon over the next couple of days, from pre-built laptops and desktops to mice and keyboards to monitors and webcams, plus more.
I realize that you may have been burned by Prime Days past. To get the most out of it this year, you need to pick through a lot of lackluster gear and weak sales to find the stuff that’s both heavily discounted and actually worth buying. Luckily for you, we’ve been out here, scouring the gaming hardware deals, and have found quite a few worth considering.
Best gaming PC deal: iBuypower Pro SlateMono 237i gaming desktop
iBuypower
Even with graphics card prices going down, we still think a pre-built system is the way to go if you’re looking for a new gaming desktop today. This iBuyPower system stands out as particularly powerful, with a 12th-Gen Intel i7 processor and an Nvidia 3070 Ti GPU, plus plenty of RAM and storage. At $1399.99, 40 percent off, it’s also an incredible deal.
Best gaming headset deal: Logitech G Pro X Wireless Gaming Headset
Logitech G
I’m a huge fan of Logitech G’s Pro X Wireless gaming headset, which offers impeccably precise gaming audio, great 20-hour battery life, 7.1 virtual surround sound, and best-in-class Blue Voice audio configuration software. At $149.99, a 35 percent savings, it’s a great bargain on a killer audio upgrade.
Best gaming mouse deal: Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse
Razer
As you may have noticed by now, Razer always goes hard on Amazon sales, whether it’s Prime Day, Black Friday, or a random brand-specific sale. Of all the Prime Day Razer loot out there—and there’s a lot—I have to point out that the Razer Basilisk Ultimate, my personal favorite gaming mouse, is nearly half off. An ergonomically molded “FPS” mouse, the Basilisk Ultimate has an incredibly comfortable shape, 11 programmable buttons, and gets very, very good battery life.
While I would urge you to shell out a little extra and pay $99.99 (41 percent off) for the version that comes with an RGB-laden wireless charging dock, the version without it offers a steeper discount—$79.99, or 47 percent off. You can always go back and buy the dock later.
The best Prime Day 2022 gaming deals, by category:
These three deals stuck out, but there are a lot of great Prime Day 2022 deals out there. Here’s a quick list of the gaming gear we think you should pick up.
Gaming desktop deals
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR gaming desktop: Intel Core i9-12900KF 3.2GHz, GeForce RTX 3070 8GB, 16GB DDR4, 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD, WiFi & Win 11 Home (GXiVR8080A28), Black – $1,727.99 (25 percent off)
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR gaming desktop, Intel Core i7-12700KF 3.6GHz, GeForce RTX 3060 12GB, 16GB DDR4, 500GB NVMe PCIe SSD, 2TB HDD, WiFi & Win 11 Home (GXiVR8400A9), Black – $1,376.99 (24 percent off)
- iBuypower Pro TraceMR 234i gaming desktop (Intel i7-12700KF 3.6GHz,GeForce RTX 3080Ti 12GB, 16GB DDR4 RGB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, WiFi Ready, Windows 11 Home) – $2,109.99 (30 percent off)
- iBuypower Pro SlateMono 237i gaming desktop (Intel i7-12700KF 3.6GHz, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB, 16GB DDR4 RGB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, WiFi Ready, Windows 11 Home) – $1,399.99 (40 percent off)
- iBuypower Pro TraceMR 252i gaming desktop (Intel Core i9-12900KF, GeForce RTX 3090 24 GB, 32GB DDR4 3200MHz,1 TB NVMe SSD + 2 TB HDD, WiFi Ready, Windows 11 Home) – $2,987.99 (21 percent off)
Gaming laptop deals
- Alienware M15 R6: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 1ms 360Hz Display, Core i7-11800H, 32GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB Graphics, Windows 11 Home – Black – $1,399.99 (28 percent off)
- HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, Refined 1080p IPS Display, Compact Design, All-in-One Keyboard with Enlarged Touchpad, HD Webcam (15-fb0028nr, 2022) – $841.29 (24 percent off)
- Razer Blade 14: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 14″ QHD 165Hz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD – CNC Aluminum – Chroma RGB – THX Spatial Audio – Vapor Chamber Cooling – $2,199.99 (21 percent off)
- Razer Book 13: Intel Core i7-1165G7 4 Core, Intel Iris Xe, 13.4″ FHD 60Hz (1920×1200), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD PCIe M.2 – Windows 11 – CNC Aluminum – Chroma RGB – Thunderbolt 4 – Mercury White – $1,299.99 (13 percent off)
Gaming monitor deals
- Aorus FV43U 43-inch gaming monitor – $679.99 (38 percent off)
- Aorus FI32U 32-inch 4K gaming monitor –$699.99 (29 percent off)
- Gigabyte M32QC 32-inch QHD gaming monitor – $244.99
- Gigabyte M32Q 32-inch QHD gaming monitor – $307.99 (38 percent off)
Gaming headset deals
- Asus ROG Strix Go 2.4 wireless gaming headset with USB-C – $99.99 (50 percent off)
- Asus ROG Delta – $99.99 (33 percent off)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha – $59.99 (40 percent off)
- SteelSeries Arctis Prime – $49.99 (50 percent off)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro – $124.99 (31 percent off)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 – $24.99 (50 percent off)
Gaming mouse deals
- Cooler Master MM731 gaming mouse – $56.99 (40 percent off)
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse – $89.99 (40 percent off)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse – $29.99 (40 percent off, available in 5 colors)
- Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse – $89.99 (40 percent off)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse – $59.99 (54 percent off)
- SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless gaming mouse – $104.99 (30 percent off)
- SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse – $35.98 (40 percent off)
Gaming keyboard deals
- HyperX Alloy Origins gaming keyboard – $79.99 (27 percent off)
- Logitech G Pro gaming keyboard – $89.99 (31 percent off)
- Logitech G915 Lightspeed wireless mechanical gaming keyboard – $179.99 (28 percent off)
- Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL wireless mechanical gaming keyboard – $159.99 (30 percent off)
- Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard – $149.99 (40 percent off)
- Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed 65 percent wireless mechanical gaming keyboard – $99.99 (44 percent off)
Gamepad deals
- Razer Wolverine V2 gamepad for Xbox – $59.99 (40 percent off)
Streaming gear deals (Lighting, webcams, etc)
- Razer ring light – $39.99 (50 percent off)
- Logitech StreamCam – $129.99 (24 percent off)
- Razer Kiyo webcam – $54.99 (45 percent off)
XXL mousepad deals
- Razer Gigantus V2 (3XL) – $24.99 (50 percent off)
- SteelSeries QcK Prism RGB (3XL) – $69.99 (30 percent off)
- Razer Gigantus V2 (XXL) – $14.99 (50 percent off)
- SteelSeries QcK (XXL) – $19.98 (33 percent off)
- Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mousepad – $29.99 (50 percent off)
