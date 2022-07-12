Amazon Echo smart speakers combine high-quality audio with the handy help of Alexa. Need to turn off your smart lights? Ready to listen to Steely Dan’s entire discography while cooking in the kitchen? Alexa can make it happen and even tell you a joke while you’re at it. Now, the Amazon Echo doesn’t just encompass speakers—they also take the form of glasses, earbuds, and even an in-car assistant. All Echo devices keep your information private for ultimate security and peace of mind to make your life even easier.

Peer into the future with the Echo Frames, which allow you to make calls, listen to podcasts or Audible books, set reminders, add to your to-do lists, get the news, or control your smart home all using your voice. These aren’t your regular smart glasses. For podcasts, music, or audio books, Echo Frames direct sound to your ears while minimizing what others around you can hear by using open-ear audio with Auto Volume, which also adjusts the volume based on the noise level of your surrounding apartment. A VIP filter allows you to customize which incoming notifications you want to receive, with a Top Contact option to call your top VIP contact with a press of a touchpad. Echo Frames are lightweight, IPX4 splash-resistant for water and sweat and are available in prescription-ready frames, polarized sunglass lenses with UV400 protection, or blue light filtering lenses. It even supports Siri and Google Assistant for effortless voice assistant support.

The Echo Link Amp includes a built-in 60W x 2-channel amplifier, high-fidelity music streaming, and Alexa capabilities for putting on some hot tunes with ease. You can control music and playback on the Echo using voice control or using the Alexa app. Connect the Echo Link amp to existing speakers or group it with support Echo devices to play hi-fidelity audio throughout your home. The Echo Link Amp includes multiple digital and analog inputs and outputs for compatibility with your existing stereo equipment. You can also cast to one or more Echo speakers from a line-in input, supporting devices like an preamp-equipped turntable or CD player.

The Echo Show 15 combines the power of Alexa with the convenience of a 15.6-inch Full HD screen. Keep the family organized with Alexa-powered to-do and shopping lists and assigned reminders, and take a group selfie with the 5 MP camera. Keep your smart devices organized on the home screen and see all compatible devices on one dashboard. Watch Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, slingTV, and more while you cook, or stream music, podcasts, and audiobooks with Amazon Music, Spotify, and Audible. You can also pair your Echo Show 15 with other compatible Echo devices for a fuller sound and thorough voice assistant coverage in your home. A Photo Frame feature allows you to use your Echo Show 15 to show photos from Amazon Photos or Facebook. Family members can also create personal profiles and use visual ID and voice ID to see their specific appointments, reminders, and recently played music to keep everyone organized.

