If summer days are best spent lounging by the pool, then summer nights are best spent relaxing in the hot tub. Inflatable hot tubs are easy to set up and lighter—in weight and on your wallet—than traditional hot tubs, which can weigh and cost into the thousands. Our best overall pick for the best inflatable hot tub is the Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub, which is on sale for $497.99 on Amazon, down from its $629.99 retail price.

We crowned the Coleman SaluSpa for its stable construction and durable construction, easy-to-access digital controls, and ease of cleaning and draining. Plus, it features an even coverage of bubble jets and a heater that maintains temperatures up to 104°F for up to 72 hours.

This design doesn’t have seats, though they can be bought separately. However, when you’re sitting on the bottom, those air jets gently massage the lower back. It’s advertised as holding four to six people but, in practice, it fits four average-sized adults comfortably. The Coleman’s structure includes interior wall supports, making the sides strong enough to sit on. However, it still folds down for compact storage.

Coleman also has a variety of its tents, coolers, sleeping bags, and more on sale for Prime Day. Check out all of them in this handy list we compiled and put together your perfect backyard glamping retreat.

