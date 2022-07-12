Check out these Bose audio Prime Day 2022 deals
If you’re going up against environmental noise, you wanna be throwin’ Bose …
Bose headphones have long been known for their superior application of noise cancellation technology without sacrificing a natural sound. At the same time, they have been known for their high price. The headphones of choice for many frequency travelers, Bose is business-class when it comes to cutting out the background. And if you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to try the company’s balance of comfort and clarity, Amazon Prime Day is the day.
Cancel the noise and the cost with these Bose deals:
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Over-Ear, Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $269 (Was $379)
Sleek, with a smooth, matte finish that our reviewer once described as “what I’d imagine a dolphin feels like when it’s dry,” the Bose Headphones 700 are an impressive piece of audio engineering both outside and inside. Available in Silver Luxe or Triple Black, the Headphones 700 has responsive touch gesture controls on the outside of the earcup. But it’s really the 10 selectable levels of active noise reduction that makes this headphone stand out because of what it can filter out. The same mics that help make that happen assure you that phone calls are crisp and clear. And if you have the Bose Smart Soundbar 700, these headphones pair perfectly for a punchy viewing experience during quiet hours. The Headphones 700 are an executive’s dream available at a middle-management price during Prime Day.
Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $179 (Was $279)
Looking for a little pocket of serenity? Well, how about a little serenity in your pocket? With these Bose QuietComfort TWS Bluetooth earbuds, you can transport transportive. Available in Soapstone or Triple Black, the QuietComfort earbuds use industrial-strength Bose noise reduction technology to effectively filter out environmental distractions and actively EQ audio so that you get an optimal listening/calling experience no matter where you are. And all in a compact, weather- and sweat-resistant body with handy touch controls.
We’ve cut through the static to find you these other amazing Bose buys:
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Triple Black or White Smoke – $229 (Was $329)
- Bose Sport True Wireless Earbuds, Baltic Blue, Glacier White, or Triple Black – $149 (Was $179)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless, Sweat Resistant Earbuds, Aqua, Black, or Citron – $99 (Was $129)
- Bose TV Speaker with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black – $229 (Was $279)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $229 (Was $329)
- Bose SoundLink Color II: Portable Bluetooth, Wireless Speaker with Microphone, Soft Black – $79 (Was $129)
- Bose Frames Tenor, Smart Glasses, Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses, with Open Ear Headphones, Rectangular, Black – $199 (Was $249)
- Bose Frames Tempo – Sports Audio Sunglasses with Polarized Lenses & Bluetooth Connectivity, Black – $199 (Was $249)
- Bose Frames Soprano, Smart Glasses, Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses, with Open Ear Headphones, Cat-Eye, Black – $199 (Was $249)
All prices are subject to change.
More Amazon Prime Day deals
- The best AirPods deal for Prime Day
- Amazon Kindle Prime Day deals
- The best gaming deals for Prime Day
- Prime Day TV deals
- Prime Day deals on drones
- Eero router deals for Prime Day
- Save on Garmin Watches for Prime Day
- 2022 Coleman camping Prime Day deals
- Save 30 percent on a huge LG OLED TV for Prime Day
- The best audio deals for Prime Day