Bose headphones have long been known for their superior application of noise cancellation technology without sacrificing a natural sound. At the same time, they have been known for their high price. The headphones of choice for many frequency travelers, Bose is business-class when it comes to cutting out the background. And if you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to try the company’s balance of comfort and clarity, Amazon Prime Day is the day.

Sleek, with a smooth, matte finish that our reviewer once described as “what I’d imagine a dolphin feels like when it’s dry,” the Bose Headphones 700 are an impressive piece of audio engineering both outside and inside. Available in Silver Luxe or Triple Black, the Headphones 700 has responsive touch gesture controls on the outside of the earcup. But it’s really the 10 selectable levels of active noise reduction that makes this headphone stand out because of what it can filter out. The same mics that help make that happen assure you that phone calls are crisp and clear. And if you have the Bose Smart Soundbar 700, these headphones pair perfectly for a punchy viewing experience during quiet hours. The Headphones 700 are an executive’s dream available at a middle-management price during Prime Day.

Looking for a little pocket of serenity? Well, how about a little serenity in your pocket? With these Bose QuietComfort TWS Bluetooth earbuds, you can transport transportive. Available in Soapstone or Triple Black, the QuietComfort earbuds use industrial-strength Bose noise reduction technology to effectively filter out environmental distractions and actively EQ audio so that you get an optimal listening/calling experience no matter where you are. And all in a compact, weather- and sweat-resistant body with handy touch controls.

