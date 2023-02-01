We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Published Feb 1, 2023

Coin batteries are tiny energy sources that power mobile devices, computers, remotes, toys, key fobs, calculators, electronic thermometers, flashlights, watches, and more. These batteries come in a wide range of different sizes and voltages. But while there are many different types of coin batteries, it’s important to note that even if two different batteries have the same voltage, only the type of battery specified by the device will work properly. In addition, some coin batteries also have safety features, such as a bitter-tasting coating, to discourage kids and pets from swallowing them. Keep reading to learn how to choose the best coin batteries for your devices.

How we picked the best coin batteries

Coin batteries are known by this name because of their shape and because people often had to put a coin into a slot to twist open the compartments to change the batteries. Key factors that helped to select the top products included the battery type, battery shelf life, safety features, and the overall value of the product.

While coin batteries can be used in many different electronic devices, not every device uses the same type of coin battery, and the different types are not interchangeable. With this in mind, the top products are each a different type of coin battery. In addition, we considered the value and battery shelf life together because while it may seem like a great bargain to invest in a 30-pack, you may risk not being able to use all of them before the end of their useful life.

Finally, safety features aren’t something most people consider when purchasing batteries, but some coin batteries can cause death within two hours of being swallowed, so products that attempted to prevent accidental ingestion were considered superior to similar products.

The best coin batteries: Reviews & Recommendations

Our extensive research into more than 40 different coin batteries is backed by years of firsthand experience dealing with a wide variety of different devices that required specific types of batteries to operate.

Best overall: Panasonic CR2016

Why it made the cut: These CR2016 coin batteries are excellent for key fobs, alarm sensors, clocks, watches, and many other electronic devices.

Specs

Type: CR2016

CR2016 Quantity: Two batteries

Two batteries Voltage: 3 volts

Pros

Child-resistant packaging

Shelf life of up to eight years

Advanced sealing technology reduces the chance of chemical leaks

Temperature resistant from 14 to 140 degrees F

Cons

Only two batteries in a pack

Ensure that your wall clock and alarm clock tell the correct time by replacing dead batteries with a Panasonic CR2016 coin battery. This pack includes four lithium coin batteries that have a nominal voltage of 3 volts and can last for up to eight years. Just keep in mind that this is the batteries’ shelf life, so a battery installed in a device will likely need to be replaced within that eight-year window.

These coin batteries should be used only in devices that require CR2016 batteries to ensure that the device receives the appropriate amount of power without any ill-fitting connections that may cause internal damage to the battery compartment. The batteries come in a child-resistant package that must be opened carefully with scissors. This attempts to prevent the batteries from being swallowed by kids and pets. Additionally, the batteries are resistant to extreme cold and hot temperatures, ranging from 14 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, though exposure to these temperatures will still degrade the batteries’ life.

Best for cameras: Duracell 2032

Why it made the cut: Designed for various electronic devices, such as cameras and medical devices, these CR2032 batteries are one of the most frequently used coin batteries.

Specs

Type: CR2032

CR2032 Quantity: Four batteries

Four batteries Voltage: 3 volts

Pros

Bitter coating to deter ingestion by children and pets

10-year shelf life

Child-resistant packaging

Popular battery type suitable for many devices

Cons

Only four batteries in a pack

One of the main benefits of using a coin battery instead of a standard cylinder battery is that coin batteries are lightweight, making them ideal for portable devices such as flashlights and watches. Used in cameras, computer motherboards, key fobs, watches, garage-door openers, toys, doorbells, medical devices, fitness trackers, and more, these CR0232 batteries are one of the most popular types of coin battery available, and this small package of four will likely be put to good use quickly.

The Duracell CR2032 3 Volt coin batteries are an excellent option for homes with kids and mischievous pets because not only do they come in a child-resistant package, but they also have a bitter-tasting coating to deter kids and their furry friends from putting them in their mouths. Each 3-volt battery can last for up to 10 years; however, it should be mentioned that some users found that they received an old, dated package with batteries that were already dead. This situation should be able to be resolved by the company with a replacement package, but always make sure to check the date of manufacture to ensure that the products are indeed new.

Best for remote controls: Energizer 2450

Why it made the cut: Store these lithium batteries for up to 10 years or use them immediately in various electronic devices for reliable, long-lasting power.

Specs

Type: CR2450

CR2450 Quantity: Two batteries

Two batteries Voltage: 3 volts

Pros

Child-resistant packaging

10-year shelf life

Leak-resistant casing

Cons

Only two batteries

In contrast to the short shelf life and battery life of alkaline coin batteries, these Energizer 2450 3 Volt lithium coin batteries can last for up to 10 years before the stored energy is fully discharged, which should be more than enough time to put these two batteries to good use instead of worrying about throwing them out unused. Additionally, each battery is individually sealed and cannot be accessed without scissors. While the packaging may frustrate some adults, it was intentionally made difficult to open to protect kids and pets from accidentally swallowing the batteries.

These coin batteries have leak-resistant casings to prevent the battery wall from rupturing and leaking chemicals into the package or within a device. This product only comes with two batteries, so users with more than two devices that operate on CR2450 batteries will need to purchase more than one of these two-packs.

Best for watches: LiCB LR1130

Why it made the cut: Keep track of the time, stand out during a presentation, and double-check calculations with these LR1130 alkaline batteries for watches, laser pointers, calculators, and more.

Specs

Type: LR1130

LR1130 Quantity: 20 batteries

20 batteries Voltage: 1.5 volts

Pros

Affordable 20-battery pack

Leak-resistant casing

Individually sealed compartments for each battery in the package

Cons

Short shelf life could lead to wasted batteries

While alkaline batteries are known to have a shorter shelf life than most lithium batteries, they are still a popular choice for powering a variety of electronic devices because they cost less than lithium batteries, and the short shelf life isn’t a concern if the batteries are going to be used immediately. This 20-pack of LiCB LR1130 coin batteries can last up to three years, giving users a decent amount of time to use them in small electronics such as watches, calculators, children’s toys, laser pointers, electronic thermometers, and more.

These alkaline coin batteries are made with a leak-resistant casing to help prevent the batteries from rupturing and damaging the devices. To help protect the batteries that are not currently being used, the package has individually sealed compartments for each battery.

Best budget: AmVolt LR44

Why it made the cut: The three-year shelf life and leak-resistant construction help preserve the batteries both when in use and when stored for later use.

Specs

Type: LR44

LR44 Quantity: 15 batteries

15 batteries Voltage: 1.5 volts

Pros

Leak-resistant casing

15-battery value pack

Compatible with a wide variety of devices

Cons

Packaging is not child-resistant

The AmVolt LR44 1.5 Volt coin battery is an affordable option that can be used on numerous electronic devices, including laser pointers, watches, clocks, calculators, cameras, remote controls, toys, flashlights, cholesterol-testing meters, blood glucose testers, and digital voice recorders. This impressive range of uses makes the 15-battery value pack with a three-year shelf life an ideal option for most homes.

Additionally, these LR44 1.5V coin batteries are made with a leak-resistant casing intended to prevent the battery from rupturing. However, if these batteries are exposed to extremely high temperatures, even this resistant casing may bulge and break. Also, it should be noted that the packaging of these batteries is not child-resistant, so the package needs to be kept out of reach of kids and pets.

Things to consider before buying coin batteries

Before grabbing the first coin batteries that look like they might work, take some time to learn about the various factors that are important to think about before your purchase, such as the battery type, the battery life, and any safety features that can help prevent accidental ingestion.

Coin battery types

It’s necessary to differentiate between the various coin batteries because even if two coin battery types have equal voltages, the different types are not interchangeable. With this in mind, it’s necessary to check each electronic device to determine the specific type of coin battery the device needs to operate.

Some of the most common types of coin batteries include CR2032, CR2016, CR450, LR44, and LR1130, but there are many more. They also typically come in alkaline or lithium options and may differ in voltage, though 1.5V and 3V are standard voltages for coin batteries.

Battery life

The life of a coin battery is difficult to determine because the rate at which the stored energy is absorbed and used depends on the amount of energy used by the particular device, the frequency with which the device is used, and the number of batteries in the device. For this reason, manufacturers do not often provide this detail; instead, they advertise the shelf life of the battery, which refers to the amount of time the battery can remain effective while not being used.

Alkaline batteries are an affordable option for low-power devices like watches, and they can last up to three years, but they have a short shelf life compared to lithium batteries, which can last up to 10 years in some cases. If you are looking for a battery value pack, remember that even when batteries are not in use, they can still lose the stored energy and become useless.

Safety features

Coin batteries certainly don’t seem as dangerous as poison or power tools. Still, if these little batteries are accidentally eaten they can cause serious harm to the body’s interior. They may even lead to death if the powerful chemicals inside the batteries leak out. Due to this inherent danger, many coin battery manufacturers have improved the battery packaging in an attempt to prevent kids and pets from opening the packages and swallowing the batteries.

Additionally, some companies have added a bitter flavoring to the exterior of each battery so that if a child or pet puts the battery in their mouth, the bitter taste will make them want to spit the battery out and avoid ingesting batteries in the future.

FAQs

Q. What is the most common coin battery? The most frequently used type of coin battery is the CR2032 battery. It’s a non-rechargeable lithium coin battery regularly used in calculators, watches, fitness trackers, and other small electronic devices. Q. How long do coin batteries last? On average, coin batteries will have a shelf life of about two to three years; however, some lithium coin batteries have longer shelf lives and have been known to last up to 10 years without needing to be replaced. It should be noted that the battery life can be diminished by extremely cold or hot temperatures, so the batteries must be stored at room temperature and sheltered from wind, rain, and snow. Q. Are all 3V coin batteries the same? The voltage of two or more coin batteries can be equal, but they cannot be used interchangeably. For instance, the CR2016 and CR2032 are both 3-volt batteries. Still, they have different dimensions—the CR2016 is thinner than the CR2032, so a CR2032 battery would not physically fit in a battery compartment made for a CR2016 battery. Q. Are coin batteries dangerous? One of the problems with coin batteries is that their small size makes them easy for children and pets to swallow. Once ingested, the child or pet may experience internal harm from electrical currents, physical pressure on sensitive tissues, and leaking chemicals from the battery. To help prevent this, some manufacturers have given the batteries a bitter flavor that discourages children and pets from putting the batteries in their mouths. However, it’s advised to keep coin batteries out of reach of small kids and pets to avoid a trip to the hospital or vet clinic.



Final thoughts on the best coin batteries

The child-resistant packaging and convenient four-pack make the Panasonic CR2016 coin batteries an excellent option for a home with kids or pets. Still, if you need LR44 batteries, the 15-pack of AmVolt LR44 coin batteries is an affordable option for watches, clocks, remotes, and even game controllers.