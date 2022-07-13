Best kitchen deals for Prime Day 2022
Expand your culinary horizons with new appliances, cookware, and more!
I’m normally the gaming guy at Popular Science, but I also really like to cook. When big sales like Prime Day hit, I often wind up getting more excited about picking up new odds and ends for my kitchen than looking for tech. As always, there’s a wide, exciting lineup of cooking gear on sale for Prime Day 2022, so if you’ve been thinking about picking up a new appliance to make your life easier, or need to replace your pots and pans, you can get good tools on the cheap.
Best cookware set deal: T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 12 Piece Cookware Set – $75.59 (47 percent off)
You don’t need to spend a fortune on a gigantic set of pots and pans. Really, you just need the 4-5 essential pieces from a solid brand that makes stuff that will last as long (as you take care of it.) This 12-piece set from T-fal gives you all the basic nonstick cookware you need for everyday life, whether you’re an aspiring chef just getting started or a seasoned veteran refreshing your collection. At nearly half price, you’d be hard pressed to find a better bargain.
Best appliance deal: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer – $246.99 (35 percent off)
For many new cooks, a stand mixer is a big purchase. It’s an incredibly versatile appliance, though. It can dramatically expand your cooking horizons even if it’s primarily meant for baking. Kitchenaid is one of the biggest brands in the kitchen appliance game and their starter “mini” mixer is more than large enough for any cook getting into baking.
Best thing everyone should have but not everyone does… deal: Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer (3-Cups) – 113.50 (28 percent off)
You should own a rice cooker. Making rice in a dedicated appliance makes it easier to make perfectly fluffy rice every time you want it. (Which, for me, is all the time.) Zojirushi makes the best rice cookers, so if you don’t have one, now is the time.
More kitchen deals
Cookware set deals
- Calphalon 10-Piece Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set – $387.16 (47 percent off)
- Calphalon 13-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set – $370.99 (30 percent off)
- Calphalon 6-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set – $83.99 (43 percent off)
- All-Clad 4007AZ D3 Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe Induction Compatible Cookware Set – $349.99 (30 percent off)
- All-Clad 8400001963 HA108AZ HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set – $251.99 (31 percent off)
Cookware deals
- T-fal, Ultimate Hard Anodized, Nonstick 14-inch Wok – $33.56 (44 percent off)
- T-fal, Ultimate Hard Anodized, Nonstick 5-Quart. Jumbo Cooker – 35.40 (41 percent off)
- KitchenAid Nonstick Aluminized Steel Baking Sheet, 10×15-Inch – $13.99 (36 percent off)
- KitchenAid Nonstick Aluminized Steel Loaf Pan, 9×5-inch – $9.36 (45 percent off)
- KitchenAid 9-inch Nonstick Aluminized Steel Square Cake Pan – $11.23 (44 percent off)
- Cuisinart 425-30D 12-Inch Stainless Steel Everyday Pan with Cover – $31.99 (47 percent off)
- All-Clad Aluminum 11-inch Nonstick Grill and Griddle Pan Set – $83.99 (30 percent off)
- Le Creuset 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Chef’s Oven with Glass Lid – $249.95 (38 percent off)
- Le Creuset 2.5-Quart Toughened Nonstick Shallow Casserole/Braiser with Glass Lid – $99.00 (38 percent off)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron 15-3/4-Inch Oval Fish Skillet – $180.00 (33 percent off)
Kitchen utensil deals
- Calphalon 15-piece Classic High Carbon Kitchen Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block – $125.99 (43 percent off)
- KitchenAid Can Opener – $10.49 (48 percent off)
- KitchenAid Gourmet Stainless Steel Wire Masher – $9.09 (49 percent off)
- KitchenAid Pizza Wheel – $6.93 (54 percent off)
- OXO 5-Piece Good Grips Grilling Tools Set – $39.99 (20 percent off)
Appliance deals
- Cuisinart DLC-2009GMAMZ Prep 9-Cup Food Processor – $124.99 (22 percent off)
- T-Fal Deep Fryer – 87.76 (47 percent off)
- Amazon Basics 1-Liter Electric Kettle – 16.33 (37 percent off)
- Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker – $129.99 (35 percent off)
- Cuisinart CBK-200 Convection Bread Maker – $120.99 (44 percent off)
- Cuisinart SS-15P1 Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffee Maker and Single-Serve Brewer – $109.99 (30 percent off)
- KitchenAid Espresso Machine & Milk Frother – $299.99 (37 percent off)
- Calphalon Air Fryer Oven, 11-in-1 Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo – $188.99 (37 percent off)
- Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-Quart Large Air Fryer Oven Combo – $83.95 (40 percent off)
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp 8-Quart 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo – $119.95 (40 percent off)
Flatware and glassware deals
- Amazon Basics 3-Quart Tritan Farm to Table Pitcher – $10.58 (30 percent off)
- Amazon Basics 12-piece Tritan Glass Drinkware Set – $21.86 (45 percent off)
- Amazon Basics 4-piece All-Purpose Wine Glasses – 13.20 (48 percent off)
- Host Freeze 4-Piece Double Wall Plastic Margarita Glasses – $27.99 (30 percent off)
- Viski Raye 4-Piece Angled Stemmed Vintage Coupe Glasses – $34.99 (30 percent off)
Other great kitchen deals
- Zojirushi 16oz stainless steel mug – $21.99 (27 percent off)
- Krups Silent Vortex Electric Spice Grinder – $27.17 (38 percent off)
