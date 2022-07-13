I’m normally the gaming guy at Popular Science, but I also really like to cook. When big sales like Prime Day hit, I often wind up getting more excited about picking up new odds and ends for my kitchen than looking for tech. As always, there’s a wide, exciting lineup of cooking gear on sale for Prime Day 2022, so if you’ve been thinking about picking up a new appliance to make your life easier, or need to replace your pots and pans, you can get good tools on the cheap.

You don’t need to spend a fortune on a gigantic set of pots and pans. Really, you just need the 4-5 essential pieces from a solid brand that makes stuff that will last as long (as you take care of it.) This 12-piece set from T-fal gives you all the basic nonstick cookware you need for everyday life, whether you’re an aspiring chef just getting started or a seasoned veteran refreshing your collection. At nearly half price, you’d be hard pressed to find a better bargain.

For many new cooks, a stand mixer is a big purchase. It’s an incredibly versatile appliance, though. It can dramatically expand your cooking horizons even if it’s primarily meant for baking. Kitchenaid is one of the biggest brands in the kitchen appliance game and their starter “mini” mixer is more than large enough for any cook getting into baking.

Best thing everyone should have but not everyone does… deal: Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer (3-Cups) – 113.50 (28 percent off)

You should own a rice cooker. Making rice in a dedicated appliance makes it easier to make perfectly fluffy rice every time you want it. (Which, for me, is all the time.) Zojirushi makes the best rice cookers, so if you don’t have one, now is the time.

