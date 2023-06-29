We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sometimes, you simply don’t have time to stare at the sunrise with a fresh cup of Joe in your hand—enter the coffee travel mug. A venerable hero, the travel mug allows us to carry our beloved caffeinated beverage without losing a drop to bumpy car rides or jaunty walks. And, when you pass it off to your favorite barista for a midweek treat, carrying a coffee travel mug becomes an easy, eco-friendly choice that may save you a few cents. The best coffee travel mugs lend a helping hand in keeping you energized during life’s daily adventures.

How we chose the best coffee travel mugs

We drink a lot of coffee here at PopSci. From hot cups made with a French press to picking out a favorite flavor of K cups for our Keurigs, we appreciate all caffeine vehicles. Heck, we even love a nice cup of tea. We thought about what features we would include if we could build our own travel mug. Good insulation, leakproof lids that don’t cause hot liquid to dribble out, and ease of cleaning were some of the most important considerations in our judging. Additionally, we looked at reviews and recommendations and conducted personal testing to find a variety of coffee travel mugs for all kinds of needs.

The best coffee travel mugs: Reviews & Recommendations

No matter how you make or take your coffee and where you go with it, one of our picks for the best coffee travel mugs will become your new sippable sidekick, helping you kick mid-afternoon sleepiness to the curb.

Best overall: Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Sip Lid

Specs

Capacity: 12, 16, 20 ounces

12, 16, 20 ounces Temperature retention: 24 hours cold; 12 hours hot

24 hours cold; 12 hours hot Dishwasher safe? Yes

Yes Material: 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel

Pros

Handle is incredibly handy

Great temperature retention

Truly leakproof and easy to hold

Cons

Tastes can linger depending on what you put in there

A perfect travel mug is hard to find; the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Sip Lid comes pretty dang close. All components of the lid can be removed, making for easy cleaning. The lid itself is super leakproof and easy to take apart: simply twist the Flex Sip Lid to the right past the red mark and remove it, twist the inner piece on the underside of the lid, and remove the red silicone anti-leak seal inside. Even better, all components—including the mug body itself—can be thrown in the dishwasher. The handle is more useful than you think and is a lifesaver when you have full hands and need to resort to hooking things on your fingers. This coffee travel mug kept a cup of Joe warm all day while skiing in Wyoming in January and didn’t drop an ounce of boozy hot cider on a bumpy elk rescue tour. Impressive!

However, be careful what kind of tea you put into this travel mug—we used it for Throat Coat tea (a strong tea that tends to leave a taste behind in most travel mugs, to its defense), and a lingering taste remained despite Hydro Flask’s claim that there is no flavor transfer. With this said, we are absolutely crushed that we let Throat Coat tea wreck the sanctity of the Wide Mouth Bottle’s 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel body. We are buying this travel mug again if the Throat Coat taste overstays its welcome (we are actively trying to get the taste out using every trick on the internet).

Best custom: Yeti Rambler Tumbler

Specs

Capacity: 10, 20, and 30 ounces

10, 20, and 30 ounces Temperature retention: 12 hours cold; 6-12 hot

12 hours cold; 6-12 hot Dishwasher safe? Yes

Yes Material: 18/8 stainless steel

Pros

Robust and user-friendly customization suite

Multifunctional lid

Opportunities for free customization

Cons

Tumbler circumference is wide, making it hard to hold for small hands

Magnet slider not leakproof

As someone who sported a monogrammed L.L. Bean backpack throughout middle and high school, there is comfort in knowing that your gear stands out from the rest. Monogramming and customization also make a product feel more personal and “you.” Yeti’s customization suite is easy-to-use and super responsive, with lots of choices for text and design. Customization can be free if you hit the Yeti website at the right time. Note: You must use the Yeti website to customize your mug; that’s not an option if you buy from Amazon.

Additionally, the tumbler itself is top-notch: it has great cold retention, and the Madslider lid easily fits a reusable straw if you don’t want to sip from the lid. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe, which is a win in our book, and also fits in a car cupholder (this is a travel mug, after all!).

The tumbler circumference is a little wide, which means you might have difficulty holding it if you have small hands. There is a Rambler travel mug that has a handle if you’re really trying to be brand loyal to Yeti. The lid itself does a good job of preventing side dribble (definition: When you tip a travel mug to take a sip and a little bit of coffee leaks out between the mug itself and the threads of the mug lid, getting a little bit of coffee on your hands or the mug itself.), but the magnet slider is not leakproof, meaning you can’t throw it in a bag. Also, its heat retention could be better despite the double-wall vacuum insulation (we blame the nature of the lid for that.). But if you’re looking for an easy, personal gift that will surely be a hit.

Best for camping: Hydro Flask 64oz Growler

Brandt Ranj / Popular Science SEE IT

Specs

Capacity: 64 ounces

64 ounces Temperature retention: 24 hours cold; 12 hours hot

24 hours cold; 12 hours hot Dishwasher safe? Yes

Yes Material: 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel

Pros

Large capacity

Excellent performance

Dishwasher safe

Cons

Overkill for personal use

If you’re traveling with several people and have become the designated coffee maker, Hydro Flask’s 64oz Growler is the ideal choice. Whether you’re going camping, on a road trip, or spending a day at the park or beach, this growler will keep the coffee coming.

This coffee travel mug’s biggest advantage is also its most obvious feature: The thing is huge. At 64 ounces, you can fill up many a cup with coffee, and we did. Hydro Flask says the Growler’s insulation could keep beverages hot for up to 18 hours, and again this proved true during our overnight test. If you and your friends plan on consuming a full Growler’s worth of coffee over the course of a day, you won’t be faced with tepid-temperature bean juice.

The best part about Hydro Flask Growler is that it’s made of the same materials (and has the same advantages) as its tumblers. This means it feels solid in the hand but soft to the touch, it’s BPA-free, leakproof when closed, and dishwasher safe. We found the performance of Hydro Flask’s Growler to be on par with every container we’ve used from the company.

While this growler can hold more coffee than a single person should drink daily, it’s an excellent travel companion for groups. It doesn’t matter where your travels take you; Hydro Flask’s Growler will become an indispensable partner on your journey.

Best for canned coffee: GSI Outdoors Can Cooler

Brandt Ranj / Popular Science SEE IT

Specs

Capacity: 2 12-ounce cans

2 12-ounce cans Temperature retention: 18 hours cold

18 hours cold Dishwasher safe? No; handwash-only

No; handwash-only Material: Stainless steel

Pros

Keeps chilled canned coffee cool for hours

Integrated strap makes it easy to handle

Comes in an assortment of fun colors

Cons

Takes up a large space in your bag

Most travel coffee mugs are designed for homemade coffee (understandably), but what about canned coffee you keep in the fridge and grab on your way out the door? GSI’s Outdoor Can Cooler, primarily designed for beer and soda cans, is the perfect solution. The 10.8-inch tall container can hold two 12-ounce cans and worked when we carried a couple of canned cold brews with us. We mostly kept the Cooler Stack in a backpack but did appreciate the handle during quick walks around a park. While the insulated mug fits well in our larger backpack, it will take up a fair amount of space in a smaller one.

GSI Outdoors says the Cooler Stack can keep beverages cold for up to 18 hours, and that bore out in our experience. A couple of chilled coffee cans stayed cool overnight and the next day. If you plan to take coffee to the beach or on a hike, you should be fine even in hot weather. If you prefer your canned coffee at room temperature, the Can Cooler’s insulation will keep your coffee from getting unsettlingly warm, too. We understand some people’s aversion to drinking coffee that’s been sitting out for hours, or prefer the convenience of canned coffee to cut out several steps in their morning routine. If that’s your jam, GSI’s Cooler Stack will become your go-to coffee travel mug.

Best splurge: Ember Stainless Steel Temperature Control Travel Mug

Specs

Capacity: 12 ounces

12 ounces Temperature retention: 3 hours warm on a full charge; all day on charging coaster

3 hours warm on a full charge; all day on charging coaster Dishwasher safe? No; hand wash only

No; hand wash only Material: Stainless steel

Pros

Can sip from any side

App capabilities or touch controls

Auto sleep

Cons

Expensive

Can’t take apart lid for cleaning

If you turn your nose even at the thought of having a cup of coffee or tea that is less than exactly 134 degrees, the Ember stainless steel temperature-controlled travel mug will save your tastebuds and your sanity. You can keep your beverage between 120-145 degrees, which is controlled via app or the mug’s touch display. It can carry 12 ounces of coffee and has a three-hour battery life—that should last you until lunch or at least until your daily mid-morning trip to the kitchen for a snack. It will enter sleep mode when empty or inactive for two hours and wake when it senses movement or liquid. The 360-degree push-to-open lid prevents spills and can be sipped from any side.

All this fancy tech means it’s a hand-wash-only cup. Some reviews note that the lid is harder to wash than advertised and can’t be disassembled for cleaning. If you enjoy your coffee black, you might have an easier time cleaning it than someone who enjoys creamer or any dairy/dairy alternative in their coffee. Otherwise, consider the Ember Mug, which doesn’t have a lid—you don’t have to worry about washing a lid if there’s no lid to wash.

Specs

Capacity: 15.2 ounces

15.2 ounces Temperature retention: 48 minutes without lid; around 2 hours with lid

48 minutes without lid; around 2 hours with lid Dishwasher safe? No; hand wash only

No; hand wash only Material: Mug: Titanium; Lid: Silicone

Pros

Not complicated

Durable

Beautiful craftsmanship

Cons

Meant for hot beverages

Snow Peak’s origins lie in climbing Mt. Tanigawa, and began as a mountaineering gear company. There’s no better pairing than warm coffee and a chilly mountain camp morning—and the Snow Peak Ti-Double 450 Mug Set is the cherry on top. It’s ultra-light at 5 ounces and can hold 15.2 fluid ounces of liquid. The silicone lid prevents spills, and the double-wall insulated titanium body ensures durability and heat retention. It’s hand-wash only and unsafe for use over direct heat, in the microwave, and in the dishwasher. You can use it to hold cold beverages, but we think its shape better suits hot drinks.

Specs

Capacity: 16 and 20 ounces

16 and 20 ounces Temperature retention: 12 hours cold; 5 hours hot

12 hours cold; 5 hours hot Dishwasher safe? Lid top rack dishwasher safe; body hand wash only

Lid top rack dishwasher safe; body hand wash only Material: Stainless steel

Pros

Spillproof lid that comes apart for cleaning

Lock features to stop accidental opening

Can operate with one hand

Cons

Temperature retention could be better

The Contigo West Loop Stainless Steel Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug combines helpful features at a friendly price point. It’s leak- and spill-proof and can fit in most car cup holders and under most single-serve coffeemakers. Simply press the Autoseal button to open the lid’s mouth hole and take a sip. Additionally, a button lock stops any accidental Autoseal button presses. Plus, as the name “Easy-Clean Lid” implies, the lid is easy to clean, and there are no small parts to misplace when throwing it in the dishwasher. Its vacuum insulation doesn’t keep beverages hot for long—drinks stay hot for 5 hours compared to other mugs on this list, which average out at 12 hours. But, considering the cost—an easy price point that won’t hurt your heart if you lose it—it’s a great option if you’re looking for something you can grab and go.

What to consider when buying the best coffee travel mugs

We think spilled coffee is worth crying over—you’re less likely to lose even a precious drop with the best coffee travel mug. Consider these features before putting something in your digital (or even IRL) shopping cart.

Capacity

Naturally, you’ll want something that carries your preferred amount of coffee. Something too small means you’ll have to seek out a refill, while one too large doesn’t make sense and will make you overcaffeinated from drinking too much coffee.

Some taller travel mugs may not fit under a Keurig or Nespresso maker—consider brewing your coffee in a mug or espresso cup and pouring it into your coffee travel mug. If you aren’t running out the door, consider this BrüMate mug with its own pour-over system, meaning you can enjoy the ritual and rich taste of freshly ground, painstakingly filtered coffee but skip dirtying separate receptacles entirely.

Material

Coffee travel mugs can be made of BPA-free plastic or stainless steel. Some travel mugs have double-vacuum insulation, which creates a buffer between the liquid in the container and the environment outside the mug, which reduces conduction and keeps liquids hot or cold for several hours. Some BPA-free plastic tumblers are microwave and dishwasher-safe, meaning you can reheat your coffee if it goes cold. A stainless steel tumbler is not microwave safe, but some are dishwasher-safe. You won’t need to worry about reheating since they hold heat better than plastic tumblers.

Lid features

If you want to prevent dribbles and accidental car spills, consider a lid with a silicone ring that rests on the lip of the bottle when turned closed, which will prevent spilling on the side. Slider lids (like that on the Yeti Rambler) will also leak if turned upside down. Most completely leakproof lids will have additional elements (like a silicone stopper) to seal the mouth opening completely.

Will it go in your car cupholder?

If you’re using a coffee travel mug to get caffeinated on your work commute, being able to place it in your car cupholder is a must-have feature. You can get a car cup holder expander for wider bottles, but it’s usually advertised if it will fit in a car cupholder. Double-check the reviews and check if anyone mentions that it can’t fit a standard cupholder.

FAQs

Q: How do I stop my travel mug from leaking? You can take a few steps to ensure that your travel mug won’t leak as you take a sip. If the lid has a silicone seal above the threads, make sure it’s lying flat. Also, make sure the lid is screwed on tightly and evenly on the thread. Although most travel mugs on this list are dishwasher safe, some recommend hand-washing them regardless, as the dishwasher’s heat and water pressure could damage the lid’s airtight seal. The jury is out on that—use your own discretion, and don’t feel bad if you’d rather chuck everything in the dishwasher. Q: What is the best coffee travel mug material? Although plastic travel mugs are great—we’re a huge fan of Tervis travel tumblers for hot and cold drinks—stainless steel retains temperature better, is less likely to stain, and tends to prevent lingering tastes. If you go the plastic tumbler route, ensure it’s BPA-free, as heat can make these nasty chemicals leech into your beverages. Yikes! Q: Which coffee travel mug keeps coffee hot the longest? Most stainless steel travel mugs can keep hot beverages cold for 12 hours. Go for that kind of mug if you’re looking for heat retention.

Final thoughts on the best coffee travel mugs

A perfect travel mug will keep beverages at your preferred temperature just in time for an afternoon refill. Regardless of choice, you should go for something that is easy to clean, leakproof, portable, and has a lid that doesn’t harbor any germy reminders of drink’s past. If we had to take one of our choices with us on every commute for the rest of our working days, we hands-down would choose the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Sip Lid. The best coffee travel mugs will make your tastebuds sing “sip, sip, hooray!” with every sweet, hot drop consumed.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.