Prime Day 2022 has been a wonderful day (or two) for Apple fans. First, the AirPods (2nd Gen.) and AirPods Pro went on sale. Now the perfect stylistic and technological pairing for your iPhone and AirPods is getting a major price cut as part of Amazon’s epic sale. Amazon Prime subscribers can get the Apple Watch Series 7—Apple’s newest (and best) smartwatch—for 30 percent off during Prime Day. That’s $309 for the 45mm design, down from $429, and $279 for the smaller 41mm model, down from $399. The models with cellular support are also on sale: $429 for the 45mm, down from $499, and $284 for the 41mm, down from $399. As of 12 pm EST on July 12, 2022, the watches are available in all of the Series 7’s standard colors, including red, blue, forest green, midnight, and starlight.

While I personally recommend Series 7, it is not the only Apple Watch on sale. There are also solid discounts on the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3, as well. Whether you’ve been toying with the idea of trying an Apple Watch or want to upgrade from one of the original models, Prime Day has given you a great opportunity to jump. Just make sure you pick one up before the sale ends!

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 builds on the successful design of previous models with a larger screen that makes it easier to read at a glance. It doesn’t sound like a life-changing upgrade, but as someone who went from a Series 6 to a Series 7, it’s a bigger deal than you think. It’s also more durable, with a thicker protective crystal over the display, and comes with a fast-charging cable so you can top off its battery in a hurry before a workout.

All prices are subject to change.

