Love reading but hate lugging a stack of books around? If you flip for flipping pages, eReaders are a convenient way to work through a righteous reading list on the go, combining portability with almost instant access to your favorite titles or new pageturners. Additionally, some eReaders are waterproof for reading in the tub or while waiting for the bus on a rainy day. The Amazon Kindle line is one of the largest and most popular selections of eReaders on the market, all on sale for Prime Day.

Here are some of our favorite Kindle deals:

This black Kindle includes a built-in front light and three months of free Kindle Unlimited with auto-renewal. And you don’t have to deal with pesky lockscreen ads (models with lockscreen ads are cheaper, though, so keep scrolling if you want to snag one and save). A 167 PPI glare-free display reads like paper, even in direct sunlight. In fact, it’s easy—and comfortable—to read indoors, outdoors, during the day, and even at night thanks to the Kindle’s adjustable brightness. The 8 GB storage holds an entire library in the palm of your hand, while Kindle Unlimited gives you unlimited access to over 2 million titles. If audiobooks are more up your alley, the Kindle pairs with Audible and Bluetooth headphones or speakers for some spoken word(s).

With the Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition, you get all the basics of the Kindle Paperwhite with handy upgrades like Qi wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, and 32 GB storage. This specific model comes without lockscreen ads and three free months of Kindle Unlimited with auto-renewal. The 6.8-inch, 300 PPI, glare-free display is even brighter than the base Kindle model and can hold a single charge to blast through the entire Percy Jackson & the Olympians series (Greek mythology hive, rise up) without running out of battery. Thinner bezels mean more space for words, and adjustable warm light and auto-adjusting front light gives you a personalized reading experience any time of day.

If you’ve always fantasized about reading in the bath or in the pool without the liability of ruining your eReader with a stray stream of water, the Kindle Oasis is for you. It’s waterproof up to 3 feet and has been tested to withstand water immersion. Plus, adjustable warm light means you can maintain the ambient vibe while taking a candle-lit bubble bath. This model includes 32 GB storage, no lockscreen ads, and three free months of Kindle Unlimited with auto-renewal. Like the Kindle Paperwhite, it features a 300 PPI glare-free display but is slightly larger at 7 inches and includes page-turn buttons that mimic flipping an actual page. The peace of mind the Oasis provides and its customizability make it worth every penny.

If those models don’t inspire your inner bookworm, check out these other Kindle deals:

