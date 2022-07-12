If you’re an iPhone user, you know why you’re here: You want the most seamless user experience possible when it comes to on-the-go audio. You want a low-profile, fully featured experience. And in the case of the AirPods Pro, you want top-notch noise cancellation, a premium transparency mode, and access to the latest immersive experiences, like Apple Music spatial audio. Know what’s better than having it all? Having it all for less. If a sales price is the Apple of your eye, grab these Amazon Prime Day discounts before they’re gone.

There are plenty of contenders in the space when it comes to picking the best wireless earbuds, but for dedicated iPhone and Apple users, few compare to the sound quality and simplicity of AirPods. The Apple AirPods Pro features Active Noise Cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ, spatial audio, and a wireless charging case. While the AirPods Pro is undoubtedly an upgrade over their standard Apple predecessor, they also have a higher price tag that might make you pause before buying. Now, during Amazon Prime Day, the AirPods Pro is on sale for the same price as the AirPods 3rd Gen., so act fast to get all the extra listening, calling, and user interface features of the Pros—from dual beamforming microphones to a newly designed vent system for pressure equalization that improves audio quality—without spending extra for them.

Apple didn’t invent true wireless earbuds, but the Apple AirPods helped define them. They quickly became a favorite among music listeners for their reliable tech, crisp sound, and long-lasting battery life. If, however, with so many options on the market you’ve hesitated to drop over $100 on this Apple product in the past, now is the time to strike while this limited-time Amazon Prime Day deal is hot. While the second-generation AirPods may be “last year’s model,” the earbuds retain their high demand and popularity and are still very much worth the investment. They boast over 440,000 ratings that credit their reliable design, easy set-up with and switching between Apple devices, 24-hour battery life (with charging case), and seamless connection to Siri for easy controls. Whether you’re upgrading from other wireless earbuds or snagging them as a holiday gift, this sale makes a pair of Apple AirPods a much more affordable option for Bluetooth ‘buds.

