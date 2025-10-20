This national park uses helicopters for bison round-up duty

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

This week, conservationists began their annual bison capture operation at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. However, the corral doesn’t rely on a team of rustlers on horseback. Organizers will round-up this year’s estimated 700 bison using a more modern technology–a helicopter.

A bison roundup like this one isn’t for sport. It’s integral to maintaining the larger herd’s health and appropriate population size on federally protected land. Ahead of last year’s multiday project, park experts explained that the proactive approach allows officials to minimize ecological strain while also promoting genetic diversity among the animals. The roundup is timed to follow the bisons’ lengthy grazing season, when they’re at their healthiest. Conducting the roundup in the fall also leverages the typically cooler temperatures to reduce heat-related stress and strain for the animals.

As odd as it may sound, wrangling from inside a helicopter also offers its own unique benefits. Theodore Roosevelt National Park is located in South Dakota’s Badlands, a region typically marked by steep slopes, deep ravines, and winding gullies. Flying above this beautiful but difficult terrain, offers a more clear line of sight to monitor bison movement and better direct their flow towards corral installations. The distance away from the animals also greatly reduces any chances of injuries to park rangers or the bison. These large mammals easily grow to over six-and-a-half feet tall, while weighing as much as 2,800 pounds.

Once housed in their corrals, resident veterinarians will evaluate the hundreds of bison based on their general health, genetic makeup, and demographics like age and biological sex. These are then sorted accordingly, and either released back into the park or donated to tribal lands. This year, Theodore Roosevelt State Park plans to send around 400 bison to tribal nations. The donations are part of an ongoing effort to boost Indigenous community and cultural connections while also diversifying local wildlife and improving the surrounding landscape.