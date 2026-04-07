Environment Animals Wildlife Spiders

6 famous people with animals named in their honor

Ever seen a Spintharus barackobamai?

By Margherita Bassi

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A side-by-side composite image features a portrait of naturalist Sir David Attenborough on the left and the bird named in his honor, the Inambari Gnatcatcher (Polioptila attenboroughi), on the right. Attenborough is shown smiling against a bright blue background, while the small, grey and white gnatcatcher is perched on a tree branch among green leaves in its Brazilian habitat.
After it's discovery in 2013, the Inambari gnatcatcher (Polioptila attenboroughi) was named in honor of British naturalist David Attenborough. Image: MANDEL NGAN / Contributor / Getty Images; Hector Bottai/ CC BY-SA 4.0

Sometimes it feels like the names of new species can come from just about anything—from regions to a supportive grandmother to a creature’s short butt. Certain people, however, have received more attention from the taxonomic community, inspiring the names of more than one previously undiscovered creature—much to one man’s joking chagrin. 

1. Stephen Colbert 

Famous comedian and television host Stephen Colbert has a number of creepy crawlies named after him, including the wasp Aleiodes Colberti, the trapdoor spider Aptostichus stephencolberti, and the diving beetle the Agaporomorphus colberti

“Last year, Stephen shamelessly asked the science community to name something cooler than a spider to honor him,” Arizona State University entomologist Quentin Wheeler, who was involved in the naming of the diving beetle, explained in a statement back in 2009. “His top choices were a giant ant or a laser lion. While those would be cool species to discover, our research involves beetles, and they are ‘way cooler’ than a spider any day.”

A wide-angle photograph inside a greenhouse shows two researchers standing in a large indoor pond filled with Victoria boliviana, the world's largest species of giant waterlily. The lily pads are massive, bright green circular discs with distinct upturned edges, some reaching over 3 meters in diameter. The researchers, wearing chest waders, are dwarfed by the scale of the plants as they carefully examine the pads. Smaller purple waterlilies and lush tropical foliage surround the edges of the pond under a glass-paneled ceiling.
Botanical artist Lucy Smith (left) and Kew Gardens’ scientific and botanical research horticulturalist Carlos Magdalena (right) pose for photographs with the Victoria Boliviana, a new botanical discovery named in honor of Queen Victoria, at Kew Gardens on July 01, 2022 in London, England. Despite specimens sitting in Kew’s Herbarium for 177 years, the waterlily was identified as a previously unrecognized species. Image: Leon Neal / Staff / Getty Images

2. Queen Victoria

The famous British monarch doesn’t just have animal species named after her. She has a whole genus of giant waterlilies. Of course, the queen is also referenced in specific animal names, such as the large pigeon Goura victoria (Victoria crowned pigeon), and the Ornithoptera victoriae (Queen Victoria’s birdwing). 

3. Leonardo DiCaprio 

While some argue that there could have been room for Jack next to Rose at the end of the Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio would have certainly drowned them all if he had climbed aboard with all the species named after him. The American actor inspired the names of the Cameroonian tree Uvariopsis dicaprio, the water beetle Grouvellinus leonardodicaprioi, and the frog Phyllonastes dicaprioi

4. Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones is terrified of snakes, so he probably wouldn’t be too happy to discover that in 2023 the slithering species Tachymenoides harrisonfordi was named in honor of actor Harrison Ford and his environmental advocacy, among other things. 

“These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it’s always the ones that terrify children. I don’t understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won’t fear the night,” Ford said in a statement. “In all seriousness, this discovery [of Tachymenoides harrisonfordi] is humbling. It’s a reminder that there’s still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere.

The aforementioned critters include the spider Calponia harrisonfordi and the ant Pheidole harrisonfordi.

A macro photograph shows a male Calponia harrisonfordi spider, named in honor of actor Harrison Ford, resting on a dry, brown leaf. The spider is small and slender with an amber-colored cephalothorax, a pale tan abdomen, and translucent yellowish legs. The veins of the leaf provide a detailed, textured background that highlights the spider's delicate anatomy.
Arachnologist Norman Platnick first described this tiny spider in 1993 and named it after actor Harrison Ford as a thank you for his voice narration work on a documentary for the Natural History Museum in London. Image: Marshal Hedin / CC BY-SA 2.0

5. Barack Obama 

The former president has an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to things named after him, including an impressive number of organisms. There is the bee Lasioglossum obamai, the spider Spintharus barackobamai (which is in the same genus as Spintharus berniesandersi), and the waterbeetle Desmopachria barackobamai, among others. Like Queen Victoria, even Obama has a genus named after him, as seen in the (extinct) lizard Obamadon gracilis.

6. David Attenborough

Last but certainly not least, there are a whooping over 50 species that carry the name of broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough (though we would argue there should be a few species named specifically after his voice, too). These include the bird Polioptila attenboroughi, the carnivorous plant Nepenthes attenboroughii, and the Bolivian lichen Malmidea attenboroughii

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