7 apps that really show what the new Apple iPhone Duo can do

It took a while, but Apple has finally launched its first foldable: the iPhone Duo is now available in Star White or Night Sky finishes, starting at $1,999 and up, depending on how much storage you want inside.

Apple has built a variety of adaptations into iOS to support the iPhone Duo, so icons and menus will shift if the software detects it’s running on the inner or outer display of the foldable, rather than a standard iPhone. In addition, iOS developers are updating their own apps to better suit the two new screen sizes introduced by the foldable.

We’re also seeing several apps built or optimized specifically for the iPhone Duo, to take advantage of that foldable screen. Whether you’ve got the phone or not, they’re worth checking out as a showcase of what’s possible with the new form factor.

Toastie

Toastie ($2.99) is a rather whimsical game for the iPad, iPhone, and iPhone Duo. The aim is to make the best grilled sandwich you can, and on Apple’s foldable phone you snap the handset shut and open it again to control the cooking time for your toasties.

You can pick different ingredients and bread types as you go, and the ability to partially open the iPhone Duo to peek at your culinary creation is a nice touch. It’s not the most sophisticated cooking sim, but you might be surprised by how much fun it is to play.

Tiny Computers

Bring some old-school to your iPhone Duo with Tiny Computers ($3.99): With the foldable half open and propped up, the flat half turns into a virtual keyboard, and the vertical half shows a simulated display from a classic computer of your choice—with 10 to pick from.

The available computers include vintage Windows and Mac machines, plus the Commodore 64; while these aren’t full-scale emulators, you can play around with them and discover some “nostalgic secrets” as you go (including some iconic keyboard sounds).

Tiny Computers adds some retro charm to your iPhone Duo. Tiny Computers

Marbles Unhinged

There are also gaming experiences specifically for the iPhone Duo to enjoy. Marbles Unhinged (freemium, $2.99 to unlock all levels) is a marble-rolling game that uses your phone’s accelerometer and gyroscope to create realistic physical tilting controls.

With the iPhone Duo half open, one half of the main display becomes the marble maze, and the other half becomes a ramp you use to get the marble moving to the right place at the right speed. There are 10 levels available to play for free before you have to pay.

Foldissimo

Simply put, Foldissimo (free, $9.99 to unlock all the songs) turns your iPhone Duo into a virtual accordion. You can adjust the airflow affecting the instrument by folding and unfolding the Apple device—faster folds pump in more air and increase the volume.

There is a selection of classic song tutorials included to get you started, and you can compose your own too. You can also switch to other instruments, including panpipes and a theremin, but that’ll cost you extra. A clever idea, neatly implemented.

Flipcorder

If you’ve got a hankering for the days when we carried camcorders around as separate gadgets—rather than just using our phones to record video—then Flipcorder ($4.99) is a perfect iPhone Duo app, complete with a retro-looking interface and workflow.

You can only record videos in 20-second bursts, up to 30 minutes a day, reflecting the limitations of camcorders of yesteryear. When you close the foldable, the outer display shows your subjects what’s being filmed, which is a smart touch. (And don’t forget to back your videos up.)

Deck-Man turns the iPhone Duo into a vintage cassette player. Deck-Man

Deck-Man

If you remember the Walkman era, then you’ll love Deck-Man ($4.99), which gives the iPhone Duo the feel of a classic cassette player. It interfaces with Apple Music and any music files you’ve got stored locally on your device to give audio playback a retro feel.

Your albums show up as cassette tapes, and there are chunky virtual buttons for starting and stopping the audio—with the familiar fast forward, rewind, and eject buttons here too. The app even includes authentic mechanical sounds, recorded from a real cassette player.

Unfold Your City

Unfold Your City (free; $4.99 to unlock all the cities) utilizes the iPhone Duo’s foldable form factor to turn the handset into a virtual pop-up book that serves as your guide to the world’s most famous cities. You can even switch between day and night modes.

It’s a fresh twist on the usual travel guide format, and plenty of care and attention has been put into the details here (nice touches include a Tower Bridge that actually opens in London). Be warned, though: the app may have a serious impact on your travel budget.