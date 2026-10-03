3 useful ways AI can improve your photos in iOS 27

Apple’s latest iOS 27 update brings a bunch of useful upgrades, including the new and improved Siri AI app, and the Photos app isn’t left out. Released alongside the new iPhones, iOS 27 brings even more options for organizing and editing your pictures and videos, many of them involving a little AI magic.

Here we’re going to look at two brand-new options in iOS 27, plus a related AI-powered feature that was introduced in the previous iOS 18 update and has been improved with the latest software. Once you’ve mastered them, they can make a real difference in your photo creations.

To find these three options, open an image in Photos on iOS, tap on the edit button (the icon showing three horizontal sliders), then choose Tools.

Note that with all these tools, the Photos app will save your edits over the original image, so you might want to create duplicates first (with an image on screen, tap the three dots in the top right corner, then Duplicate). You can always get back to the original version by tapping the three dots in the top-right corner, then Edits > Revert to Original.

How to use Clean Up

Draw over the objects you want to remove with Clean Up. David N

This is the feature that was introduced in iOS 18 and is now better than ever in iOS 27: The changes that it makes are more precise and more authentic-looking, Apple says, and you can now choose between Fast and High Quality edits (via the picker at the top) depending on how long you want to wait.

Clean Up essentially removes something from your photo, whether it’s a stranger who wandered into a shot of your family on vacation, or a coffee stain on a table that you think is ruining the vibe of an image. After you select Clean Up, you need to tap on, scribble over, or circle whatever it is you want taken out.

When the results appear on screen, you can accept them or go back and try again. The quality of the finished image can vary and depends on how well-defined the item you’re removing is in the shot, and how well Apple’s AI can figure out what should be behind it when it’s gone (easier for a blue sky, less so for a busy road).

How to use Extend

Use Extend to add more background. David Nield

Tap on Extend, and Photos will let you extend the frame of an image beyond the original edges—it’s like the opposite of a crop. Obviously, the AI involved is making something of an educated guess and wasn’t actually there when you took the shot, so this works best for minor rather than major tweaks.

Pinch and swipe on the image, and use the handles around the side, to get everything framed correctly (the ‘extended’ area will be blurred initially). When you’ve got your image lined up as you want, tap Extend and the AI does the rest.

The more space the extension covers, the weirder your results might get, but the app does a decent job on most tasks. This is particularly useful for slightly rotating images without cropping them too, filling in spots where there would otherwise be blank space.

How to use Reframe

Reframe can change the perspective of a shot. David Nield

Reframe (or Spatial Reframing, to give it its full title) is perhaps the most ambitious of the three tools here, and creates a 3D model of the scene in your photo so you can move the camera around. Maybe you took a shot from too low an angle, for example, and want something that’s more head-on.

Tap Reframe, then tap and drag on the image to change the perspective. Any areas where the AI is going to have to fill in will be blurred. When you’ve got your photo in a position you’re happy with, select Reframe and the AI composition gets created.

As with the other tools, the AI has to use some imagination to fill in parts of the image that weren’t in the original shot—so the most realistic-looking results will come from smaller edits. If you use Reframe and reframe again and again on the same images, the pictures can start to look rather strange. Oh, and don’t forget to back up your photos.