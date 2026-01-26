We may not have flying cars, but we have flying umbrellas

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

You wouldn’t think it, but for years people have looked at the humble umbrella and seen more than just a way to keep dry during a rainstorm. They see it as a challenge. Can human ingenuity perfect it? Are there ways to use it we never thought of before? Can it be both more practical and insanely complicated? The answer to all of this appears to be “Yes.”

There are currently more than 11 registered patents for backpack umbrellas, and their designs range from simple extendable parasols that reach out from standard backpacks to giant shell-like hoods that cover your entire head. There are full-body umbrellas that make you look like you’re walking around in a hamster ball, there are shoe umbrellas for keeping you dry when you’re wearing open-toe footwear, and even personal vehicles to escort you through inclement weather (at some point in the not-too-distant future).

Despite the creativity, these attempts at innovation are still cumbersome and, well, frankly impractical. But John Tse, an engineer and filmmaker who runs the I Build Stuff YouTube channel, has really thought outside the box with his fascinating flying umbrella.

The opposite of a cartoon character walking around with a tiny raincloud hovering over their head, Tse’s invention utilizes drone technology to keep your head covered without the need to hold anything, wear anything, or strap yourself into anything.

Originally designed and prototyped in 2024, Tse provided a detailed behind-the-scenes update on the project just a few weeks ago to his audience of 160K+ subscribers (and beyond). In the video, Tse describes how his initial drone umbrella relied on a handheld controller, making it impractical and limited in its usability. Responding to customer suggestions, he set out to add a tracking system so that the flying umbrella could simply follow its user around, hovering just a few feet above their heads.

This Umbrella FLIES and Follows You Everywhere! ☔️

The process involved testing different tracking systems, from cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and even, facetiously, a remote human operator.

Tse is exhaustive in the details–explaining how flight controllers and Raspberry Pi single-board computers were used to test methods of identifying and eventually following specific targets. The inventor also manages to be skillful, clever, and funny in the storytelling. At one point, he lectures to himself in an empty classroom.

I Built a Fully Autonomous Flying Umbrella

Not to spoil the ending of a video titled “I Built a Fully Autonomous Flying Umbrella,” but Tse is able to achieve his goal…sort of. As he says at the end of the video, “I’d be lying if I said this project turned out perfect, but at the same time I would also be lying to say that this moment didn’t bring us joy.”

Tse’s channel is sparse (he currently has 16 videos) but they clearly represent someone asking the questions no one else is. Apart from “wouldn’t it be cool to have a flying autonomous umbrella?” he ponders adding aimbots to a bow and arrow or building a working flight stick out of LEGO.

Even in its imperfect state, Tse’s umbrella invention is fun, potentially practical, and certainly better than…whatever this is.

