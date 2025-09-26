Redesigned umbrella is smaller than an iPhone

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

If you’re anything like this author, you’ve probably burned through your fair share of umbrellas over the years. Large, cumbersome, and often prone to breaking in the wind, umbrellas are one of those necessities of life that, more often than not, end up creating a bigger annoyance than the problem they’re meant to solve.

One possible solution to that vexing problem? Make it tiny. A startup called Simp Design is trying to do just that with its new iPhone-sized “Simprella.” When folded up, a process the company claims takes just a few seconds, it can fit into a back pocket. It weighs just 173.9 grams (roughly equivalent to three Snickers bars) and is constructed from aluminum alloy and stainless steel for durability. The fabric, custom-designed to shed water and dry quickly, is made primarily (80 percent) from recycled materials. So far, Simprella has raised $103,641 on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.

This isn’t Simp Design’s first attempt at reimagining basic consumer products. The company previously designed a portable backpack called the FLEXY PRO, which fits a range of adult sizes and transforms into an on-the-go hanging wardrobe. Their new umbrella is intended to be similarly portable. It features a hook that can be attached to a bag or worn around the wrist, as well as a swappable Velcro front that users can customize with personal patches. Videos of the design shared on Kickstarter show it in navy blue, charcoal black, olive green, and mustard yellow, though the company notes that final color options will be determined by backers’ votes.

Image: Simprella via Kickstarter

“We design simple, practical, stylish products that make everyday adventures easier, brighter, and just a bit more joyful,” the company writes on its website.

Simp Design did not immediately respond to Popular Science request for comment

The downside of mini umbrellas

Convenience usually comes at a cost. When it comes to umbrellas, other miniature options, (sometimes called “ultra-compact umbrellas”) have been on the market for years but typically fall short in terms of reliability. Wirecutter, The New York Times’ product review site, tested a variety of models and concluded that an umbrella’s canopy should open to at least 37 inches in diameter to “provide adequate coverage for most people.” (The Kickstarter page for the Simpella lists its canopy openings 35.4 inches, so it might be better suited for blocking sunlight.) Design limitations prevent many smaller models from reaching that size. Mini umbrellas also tend to have weaker joints and ribs than their full-sized counterparts, which can lead to breakage.

Still, potential breakage issues aside, there’s anyone who’s found themselves suddenly; caught in the rain without checking a weather forecast can probably attend to the allure of having a viable solution lying ready in the bottom of their bag or purse.