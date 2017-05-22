Scientists are spelunking for cave gunk to fight superbugs

Caves are dark, dank, isolated, and home to very few plants or animals. At first glance they might seem devoid of life. But caves are full of microscopic creatures, bacteria and fungi at home in the gloom. These microbes, scientists are discovering, may be an untapped reservoir of new medicines to fight antibiotic-resistant germs.

That’s because most of the antibiotics we rely on actually come from bacteria and fungi; penicillin itself was derived from the Penicillium mold. In nature, microbes make these deadly chemicals to wage war on their neighbors (they may also use low doses of antibiotics to signal each other). We’ve taken these chemicals for our own use, and have developed hundreds of different antibiotics. But now, as more and more germs become resistant to our drugs, we are in desperate need of new ones.

By this point we’ve already found most of the obvious candidates dwelling in the soil around us. Yet an estimated 99 percent of all microbe species still await discovery, and the hunt for bacteria and fungi that could give us new antibiotics is far from over. Some scientists are scouring the dirt for microbes we missed before because we didn’t know how to make them grow in the lab. Others are striking out into new territory, and exploring extreme habitats where humans rarely venture.

The dark recesses of caves may be difficult and even dangerous for humans to explore, but they are also a rich source of new microbes. Microbiologists are returning from their depths with promising new bacteria—and a few old friends that may have been serving us in folk remedies since the sixteenth century.

Life in the dark

Caves are not an easy place to make a living. The constant darkness means plants cannot grow, and there’s very little to eat. The few nutrients found in caves have to be imported from the outside world by water or animal visitors that leave dung, eggs, or carcasses behind.

Scientists have described this situation as “starving in the dark.” But microbes survive—and even thrive—all the same. “There’s a lot of caves where we don’t find higher life, but we always find microbes,” says Kathleen Lavoie, a microbiologist at the State University of New York College at Plattsburgh.

At first, scientists assumed that these microbes would be the same as those found on the surface, persisting after being washed in from above. “For many years people didn’t think there was anything unique about cave microbes,” Lavoie says. However, when she and her colleagues visited seven caves in Lava Beds National Monument in California, they saw that only about 11 percent the bacteria they sampled were the same types found on the surface. Another team of scientists reported that 16 percent of the bacteria they found within Kartchner Cavern in Arizona overlapped with those up above.

It turns out that the microbes that have eked out a living in caves are a distinctive community. Far from the surface, the microbes have adapted to their shadowy home, and shaped it in turn; scientists now think that microbes even play a vital role in the genesis of stalactites and other bizarre-looking formations by altering the acidity and other conditions in a cave. And each cave habitat is different, depending on things like how it formed and the climate of the surrounding environment.

This means that there are many different communities of bacteria for us to investigate, and many opportunities to find new antibiotics. Naowarat (Ann) Cheeptham, a microbiologist at Thomson Rivers University in Kamloops, British Columbia, has already identified some promising contenders in several Canadian and Portuguese caves. Many belong to a diverse group of bacteria called actinomycetes whose other, surface-dwelling members are responsible for most of the antibiotics we use today.

“We see a great number of them…that kill multi-drug resistant [pathogens] in the lab,” Cheeptham says. Some may turn out to be bacteria we have already made antibiotics from in the past. So Cheeptham and her collaborators will have to investigate their bounty to weed out any repeat offenders.

She’s encouraged, however, by how many of the bacteria she has collected from underground seem to make antibiotics. Other locales are not so forthcoming. Years ago, she sifted through sediments from Tokyo Bay in search of a fungus-killing drug and found barely any candidates. Yet in one of the caves she has recently visited, about 20 percent of the microbes her team probed showed promise against drug-resistant bacteria. “It’s apples and oranges to compare but still, with the cave bacteria…it’s such an attractive resource to go find drug producers,” Cheeptham says.

In fact, it’s possible that cave microbes could be particularly well equipped to make antibiotics. If there’s scant food to go around, the competition among neighbors could be fierce. “The idea is that if conditions are harsh they need more advantages to outcompete other microbes,” Lavoie says.

Got moonmilk?

Hundreds of years ago, people ventured into caves to collect a thick, whitish paste that was rumored to cure all kinds of ills. Called moonmilk, this mineral deposit was apparently slathered on wounds and used as a remedy for ulcers, diarrhea, broken bones and more.

Moonmilk was also put to some pretty weird uses (including “to bewitch loved ones”), and it’s extremely unlikely that it was effective across the board. However, it turns out that moonmilk really might have some curative properties. This gunk, which has a similar consistency to toothpaste, is teeming with bacteria. Many of these bacteria are actinomycetes, the group that has yielded so many of our antibiotics in the past.