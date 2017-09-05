High fat diets may make mice live longer—but you (probably) shouldn’t live on butter

Forget the fountain of youth. The secret to a long, healthy life may rest in an organic compound—β-hydroxybutyrate—that the body produces on very low calories diets, or, more deliciously, on a high fat diet. Two studies released today in the journal Cell Metabolism, one focused on mortality and aging and the other focused on longevity and health span, found that mice fed a very low-carb, high fat diet (known as a ketogenic diet) lived, on average, 13 percent longer than mice fed a typical diet. That amounted to around 2.7 years of life for the ketogenic mice compared to 2.4 years.

The researchers also found that mice fed a ketogenic diet didn’t just live longer; they were also healthier. Their mousey minds retained all of their faculties, they had fewer cancerous tumors upon death, and they were fitter. But while evidence does suggest that it's better to let the ratio of your diet lean fatty, these conclusions are not a free pass to go live on fat-filled foods. The truth is much more interesting.

"The results surprised me a little," senior author Jon Ramsey, a nutritionist at the University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, said in a statement. "We expected some differences, but I was impressed by the magnitude we observed—a 13 percent increase in median life span for the mice on a high fat vs high carb diet. In humans, that would be seven to 10 years. But equally important, those mice retained quality of health in later life."

This is important because most longevity researchers aren’t focused on living longer for its own sake. To actually extend the lifespan, one must reduce the onset of age-related diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Figuring out how to keep those diseases in check could enable us to not only live longer, but to do so in a healthful matter—reaching 70 with the mental agility of your typical 30-year-old, for example. The goal is what's referred to as a long health span; extending the period in which we are healthy and fit, followed by a brief decline and (inevitably) death.

To study the effects of a ketogenic diet on health span, the researchers in the mortality and aging study assigned 12-month-old mice (mouse middle age) to one of three diet groups. There was your standard mouse chow, in which 65 percent of calories came from carbohydrates, 18 percent came from protein, and 17 percent came from fat; a low carb diet in which 70 percent of the calories came from fat, 20 percent came from protein, and 10 percent came from carbohydrates; and a ketogenic diet in which 89 percent of the calories came from fat, 10 percent came from protein, and less than 1 percent came from carbohydrates.