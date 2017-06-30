Clear summer skies are making Greenland's ice sheet melt even faster

Greenland may be on the way to living up to its name—and that's not a good thing.

For 18 million years, the vast expanses of Earth’s largest island (no, Australia doesn’t count) have been covered by the aptly-named Greenland Ice Sheet, a colossal mass over two kilometers thick that covers 1.7 million square kilometers. But since 1990, scientists have noticed that the ice—which usually melts in the summer and refreezes in colder months—has been melting faster and earlier in the year. In a recent study published in Science Advances, researchers at the University of Bristol have found an unexpected source of this increased melt: sunlight.

That’s right, spending more time in the summer sun isn’t just giving Greenland bad sunburn. The ice sheet is losing mass as it melts, and a lot of it: Just one percent less cloud cover can cause 27 gigatons of Greenland’s ice sheet to melt, and it's headed into the ocean. (For reference, that’s equivalent to the USA's annual domestic water supply.)

The team of researchers looked to the sky to better understand the cause of the accelerated melting. They combined observations from weather satellites with a complex climate model, which used factors like temperature, humidity, and sea ice to describe changes in cloud cover.

The satellites showed that summer cloud cover area has decreased by more than 84 percent between 1982 and 2009, and the models estimate that cloud cover has decreased consistently by one percent per year since 1995. It’s not a prediction, says J. L. Bamber, the senior author of the study and a professor at the University of Bristol—it's more like a historical forecast.

Knowing that summer cloud cover has been decreasing for decades, the researchers compared these changes to the amount of melting ice. There was a connection, and in particular, they found that the increase in summer melt over the past two decades was accompanied by an increase in shortwave solar radiation reaching Earth as a result of low cloud cover. This abundance of solar radiation provides more energy so that the ice can melt more quickly.