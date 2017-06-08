How to binge-watch Netflix without ruining your sleep

Do your eyes a favor and cut down on the binging. David Nield/Popular Science

If you subscribe to Netflix, Amazon Prime, or any other streaming service, you've probably been there: Gazing at the screen as episode after episode autoplays, until you check the clock and realize just how late it is. After all, series like Stranger Things are seriously good television—so where's the harm? The problem is that a growing body of evidence suggests the various demands of a modern-day lifestyle, including late-night video binging, are seriously disrupting human sleep patterns—which can damage our overall health. But just try telling people to give up their Netflix—it's a recipe for failure. With that in mind, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, founded in 1975, has taken it upon itself to set out some guidelines for enjoying top-notch shows while making sure your body and brain get enough rest. Here are the tips the AASM put out, and how you can implement them.

Take breaks between episodes The AASM recommends getting out of "the auto-play loop," where you just watch episode after episode because it takes less effort than stopping the playback. Luckily, Netflix's settings menu gives you the option to turn auto-play off. The idea is that manually loading the next episode can prevent you from gluing your eyes mindlessly to the screen. However, it's still easy for you to click, click, click through the episodes. Which is why you should also...

Set an episode limit Don't fire up the Orange is the New Black and then wait to see how the evening goes. Decide in advance how much you're going to watch before bed and then stick to that limit, regardless of cliffhangers. (By the way, this is the same principle you should use for a night of boozing.) If you have trouble obeying this type of limit, you might have to trick yourself. One way to do this is by downloading episodes onto your phone. Because Netflix supports offline downloads for a lot of shows, you can pre-load all the television you've decided to watch in advance. Then put your phone in airplane mode to stop yourself from exceeding your limits. This download ability also lets you catch up with The Crown on the subway ride to work, instead of staying up watching it the night before.

Downloading episodes can help you stick to your limits. David Nield/Popular Science

Stressed about finishing an episode on your commute? Try reserving some daylight hours when you'll be able to watch without worrying about your stop coming up, or your bedtime looming. The AASM advises you to ease the binge-watching pressure by setting aside relaxed viewing time over the weekend.

Avoid using your phone in bed Sure, few places provide a comfier binge-watching setting than your bed. But again, it's all too easy to keep watching for one more episode when you and your phone are cozily tucked in. Using screens in bed can keep your mind active for longer than is healthy—so keep the gadgets away from your sleeping area.

A smart TV is easier on your eyes than a smartphone, says the AASM. David Nield/Popular Science

Another problem with phones is that their glowing displays strain our eyes. All that staring at your phone is unhealthy, and one way to limit its impact on your sleep patterns is to watch on a bigger, more distant screen instead. So, instead of using your phone in bed, try streaming that media to a television.

Control the light Bright blue light, like the wavelengths emanating from your video screen, will keep you alert and suppress the chemicals supposed to send you to sleep. To make sure you're able to drop off when you want to, you should stop binge-watching about half an hour before your desired bedtime. In fact, the AASM recommends turning off all screens at least 30 minutes before you sleep. In fact reducing any blue light exposure after sunset could help steady your sleep cycle. So you should try cutting down on the amount of blue light your smartphone or laptop emits—and yes, there's an app for that. Several apps, in fact.

A special night mode is built into iOS. David Nield/Popular Science