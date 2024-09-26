USPS explains chunky bumpers on new duck-shaped trucks

Only a few communities have been lucky enough to experience the awesome presence of the USPS “Next Generation Vehicle” mail trucks in person so far. Within the next few years, however, fleets across the country will upgrade to an almost entirely electric fleet, complete with airbags, 360-degree cameras, blind spot detection, anti-lock brakes, collision sensors, as well as (finally) the addition of A/C. Although just a handful of the vehicles debuted on regular routes in August, the upgraded rides are already receiving A+ reviews from their drivers.

But there may be a pressing question on residents’ minds when they first see their satisfied mail carriers rolling through their neighborhoods: Why do the USPS Next Generation Vehicles look so incredibly weird?

The bumpers must extend wider than any vehicle protrusions like side mirrors and door handles. Credit: Oshkosh Defense

The main body is almost comically tall, while the flat, low-rise front end sports an extra-thick bumper. Meanwhile, the windshield is equally huge in order to match the frame’s size. Taken altogether, and the resemblance to a duck’s head is uncanny. But according to the USPS, the explanation behind the oddly proportioned, fowl-like mail trucks is pretty simple—it’s all about substance over style.

“There are several important reasons for this design choice,” a spokesperson told Popular Science.

First and foremost is safety. The giant windshield provides a much wider line-of-sight than the soon-to-be-retired Grumman Long Life Vehicles. This is also the principal reason why the front bumper is so chunky.

“It provides better protection for the driver and the vehicle in the event of a collision,” they explain, adding that its size makes it better at absorbing impact by reducing the force transmitted to the driver and the truck’s “vital components” in the event of an accident.

Next up is durability. According to the USPS, their trucks spend only a fraction of their time ambling through neighborhoods. When they aren’t out for deliveries, they are often subjected to countless dings and scrapes from their encounters with loading docks, other vehicles, and unfortunately, sometimes even wildlife. The bumpers were designed to withstand a 5 mph impact without incurring any “permanent deformation.” Their width also needed to extend beyond all other vehicle projections like mirrors and side door handles.

“A larger, more robust bumper helps minimize damage from these incidents, ensuring the truck remains operational and reducing repair costs,” the spokesperson explained.

As for the top-heavy driver compartment: you’d be thankful for the extra inches, too, if you knocked your head on the ceiling while attempting to stand and retrieve packages on a semi-regular basis. So, when you finally get the pleasure of seeing the new USPS trucks in action, know that their so-ugly-it’s-kinda-cute aesthetic was all part of the plan.