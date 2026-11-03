‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ movie prop may sell for over $1 million

Now is your chance to own as many pieces of film history as your bank account will allow. Numerous items from filmmaker Stanley Kubrick’s personal archive are hitting the auction block for the first time. Equipment, props, scripts, and more will go up for bid directly from the Stanley Kubrick Film Archives at Bonhams in London this February.

Stanley Kubrick (1928-1999) was one of Hollywood’s most respected and influential filmmakers. His most impactful films include 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), A Clockwork Orange (1971), The Shining (1980), and Eyes Wide Shut (1999). His films pushed boundaries and left a lasting impression that extended far beyond the screen.

“His movies have stood the test of time and will continue to be relevant to our shared humanity as long as people love the art of great cinema,” Katharina Kubrick, an actor and Kubrick’s daughter, said in a statement. “We are proud to be able to share with you some of the items from this unique collection, which we hope will find new homes and be cherished until it is time to pass them on to the next generation of film lovers.”

Auction highlights include:

Stanley Kubrick’s Director’s Chair

Kubrick’s director’s chair. Image: Bonhams.

The folding dark wood director’s chair accompanied Kubrick throughout his career. It has a pale green canvas seat and back, and each of the arms has a customised script box attached to it and the name “Stanley Kubrick” stencilled in black. It is estimated to sell for $11,000 to $16,000.

The Grady Sisters Production-Used Costumes from The Shining

“Come and play with us. Come and play with us, Danny. Forever… and ever… and ever.” Image: Bonhams.



The ghostly Grady sisters Danny are amongst the most scary elements in Kubrick’s 1980 film film The Shining. Costume designer Milena Canonero said Kubrick wanted the girls to wear matching outfits that wouldn’t tie them to a specific period. Canonero took inspiration from clothing store catalogues and said she had a “1940s American style” in mind for the Grady sisters. These are expected to sell for $54,000 to $80,000

The Original Star Child Prop from 2001: A Space Odyssey

The Star Child makes a brief appearance at the end of the film. Image: Bonhams.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) is widely regarded as Kubrick’s masterpiece. The Star Child has a brief appearance at the conclusion of the film, but is highly significant. This fiberglass baby became a memorable image from the film that won the Academy Award for Best Special Effects in 1969. This lot is expected to sell for $800,000 to $1,100,000.

Stanley Kubrick’s Personal Chess Set

This set is similar in style, but not identical, to other chess sets Kubrick was photographed with on the set of Dr. Strangelove (1964). Image: Bonhams.



Kubrick had a well-documented passion for chess, and he often applied lessons he learned from the game’s discipline into his filmmaking. He developed his love for the game during his teens in New York City’s Washington Square Park, playing for hours against other chess enthusiasts and local hustlers. This chess set is estimated to sell for $2,700 to $5,400.

“Few people have had as much of an overwhelming impact on visual culture as Stanley Kubrick,” added Claire Tole-Moir, Head of Popular Culture at Bonhams. “His films provide such a striking assortment of distinctive images, that you never forget your first time watching them. His precise, bold style and technical mastery is so distinctive that the word ‘Kubrickian’ even entered the English dictionary.”

All of the items up for auction can be viewed at Bonhams website. They can also be seen in person at Bonhams Los Angeles (November 2 to November 6) and Bonhams Paris (November 16, 17, 21, 23, and 24). The live auction will take place at Bonhams in London on Wednesday, February 3, 2027, with an online auction ending on February 4 at 12 p.m. local time.