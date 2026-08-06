Man builds fire-spouting propane pipe organ

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Pipe organs generate their sound thanks to fluid dynamics, but the “fluid” that makes the music is up to whomever builds the instrument. A traditional organ usually blows air through their pipes, while a calliope relies on heated steam.

Does this mean someone could hypothetically construct a version using propane? Absolutely. Would that make their creation ridiculously flammable? Definitely. Did somebody know all this and intentionally design a propane-powered, flame-belching pipe organ? Yes, of course they did.

Making The Ignition System To My Fire Organ Trailer! – Part 7

YouTuber Sam Bartle, aka Look Mum No Computer, has documented these outlandish musical projects for over a decade. Some produce more conventional results like synthesizers, while others harness vintage Furby toys to surreally serenade listeners. Bartle has intermittently provided updates on his “fire organ” for months, showcasing a trial-and-error approach to designing and building the oddball instrument.

The flames that burst from each copper pipe aren’t responsible for generating the organ’s tones. That honor goes to compressed liquid propane. Igniting the fuel as it leaves the pipes is purely a pyrotechnic flourish, but it certainly leaves an impression.

A previous version of Bartle’s fire organ relied on pilot lights to spark the propane, but those frequently broke and also wasted too much fuel. The current instrument now uses standard spark plugs and ignition coils like those in car engines. Because they’re linked together, Bartle is able to program his MIDI signal to control the gas valve and the ignition, which means each note is paired with its own spout of flame.

A demonstration of the organ’s musicality (around video’s 16:47 mark) reveals why instrument makers have preferred air for centuries. The fire organ certainly works, but it also sounds pretty demonic. Then again, maybe that’s appropriate for this type of invention.

“I know to some, that was an absolutely awful rendition of ‘Toccata and Fugue,’Bartle notes in the video following its performance. “But to me, that shows potential. Serious potential.”