China’s experimental bullet train hits 497 mph in 5 seconds

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A nearly 2,550-pound, experimental maglev train car in China recently has beat its own short-distance acceleration world record for the third time in six months. But while it reached 0 to 497 miles in 5.3 seconds, don’t expect to climb aboard something similar to the Donghu Laboratory vehicle anytime soon. Instead, its uses may align more with advanced rocketry and military capabilities.

Maglev trains are,unfortunately, nowhere to be found in the United States.They’ve remained a major form of transportation for decades across China, Japan, and parts of Europe. The rides safely ferry passengers at upwards of 200 mph with a specialized system of magnetic coils that generate alternating electromagnetic fields. Once engaged, the magnetic currents both levitate and rapidly accelerate the train forward towards its next stop, allowing it to bypass the friction constraints of standard locomotive travel.

The world’s fastest commercial maglev train is the Fuxing rail in China, which reaches a top speed of 217 mph while averaging 197 mph along its 635-mile-long track. However, Donghu Laboratory is experimenting with immensely more power systems. Their first public run of the test vehicle in June 2025 reached about 404 mph in 7.1 seconds, establishing the first world record for short-distance maglev acceleration. That July, engineers boosted the top speed to 433 mph before doing so again to 496 mph in November. These trials confirmed multiple new underlying technological advances including high-power energy delivery, levitation control, positioning, electromagnetic propulsion, and emergency braking.

Precision is at a major premium to safely reach these acceleration benchmarks. A 2,550-pound train car is hefty at rest, meaning incredible amounts of force and energy are required to shove it to such high speeds within a matter of seconds. The experimental train is comparatively lightweight at those velocities, which means track deviations are limited to within only 0.5 millimeters. Control systems must also ensure similarly accurate positioning to keep the vehicle within its operating parameters.

These speeds (and their accompanying 2.9 G’s of acceleration) may never be experienced on a standard maglev commuter ride, however. Given overall infrastructure costs, energy requirements, and safety concerns, engineers imagine similar technologies will instead find uses for rocketry and military aircraft. For example, adapting the system to rapidly accelerate cargo rockets, drones, and other planes ahead of takeoff could dramatically reduce onboard fuel requirements. Other maglev systems could wind up in industrial transport systems and elevators.

While aircraft-speed ground transportation may not be imminent, today’s maglev rails remain plenty fast, economical, and safe. For now, most people in the U.S. would still settle for at least one traditional bullet train route.