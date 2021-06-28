Professional drummers, music producers, and drum enthusiasts everywhere know just how complicated owning a traditional set of drums can be. On one hand, few things are as innately gratifying as banging with sticks to keep a beat. On the other hand, if you’re sharing a wall with someone else or have a tiny space, you’re setting yourself up for a seriously fraught relationship with your instrument.

Music manufacturers have come up with the perfect solution to these all-too-common problems in the form of lightweight and practically silent electronic drum kits. You can play them with nothing more than a pair of sticks and a pair of headphones. In addition to being more portable than traditional kits, they also require basically no maintenance at all. That saves you money on expensive drum heads and metal hardware. Since electronic drum kits are digitally controlled and often come with a huge variety of different sounds, they can be an indispensable tool for music producers, too.

Pad Type: When it comes to electronic drums, not all are created equal. Depending on your noise and feel preferences, you should vary the pad type you select. The pad construction falls into four categories: mesh-headed, closed-cell foam, rubber over steel, and acoustic-headed. Of the four, the latter two are the loudest and provide the most realistic drum feel, while the first produce less noise.

Electronic drum sets use two different technologies to save your sounds, which can help you select which pick is best for you. Sampling is the most common format, while sound modeling can be found in certain sets. Before buying, take a peek at how the drum stores sounds (flash memory, USB, volatile memory, etc.), so you don’t risk losing your best beats. External Apps: Many modern electronic drum sets offer e-drum modules to help you train and learn. Some options come with electronic practice pads, while others might offer training apps that connect to your phone. For beginners, we recommend selecting a set that comes with one of these training programs to take your skills to the next level.

Our Picks for the Best Electronic Drum Sets on Amazon

Top pick overall: Alesis Drums Nitro Mesh Kit

Best Entry-Level Hook up each of the pieces to the included module, jam out with 40 different sounds, and practice your chops using the included play-along segments. Alesis BUY NOW

Runner up: Roland Electronic Drum Kit

Professional Level This module includes sound samples with a coaching mode, which makes it ideal for studio players, home recordists, and serious players who are looking to take their skill to the next level. Roland BUY NOW

Budget pick: Paxcess Electronic Drumset

Best for travel The onboard rechargeable batteries offer up to 10 hours of continuous play on a single charge. This model is excellent for people just getting started playing.

PAXCESS BUY NOW

Premium pick: Donner DED Electronic Drum Set

Realistic Sound With more than 200 sounds, dozens of demo songs, and a mesh head, this pick replicates the feel of the instrument, while still offering the ability to connect to headphones. Donner BUY NOW

