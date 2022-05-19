If the idea of hackers snooping on your private data and exposing your search history keeps you up at night, then you ought to take the necessary steps to safeguard your connection whenever you connect to the internet. Experts always recommend using a virtual private network or VPN to start, and while there are a ton of options available, you typically have to pay a recurring fee to enjoy these services.

If you want a one-and-done solution to your cybersecurity worries, the Deeper Connect Mini Decentralized VPN and Firewall Hardware is an excellent option. You only have to pay once, and you’re pretty much set for life. PopSci readers can grab it on sale for an extra 20 percent off with the code VPN20.

This device prides itself on being the world’s first decentralized VPN and firewall. Having raised nearly $3 million on IndieGoGo, this hardware tool integrates a 7-layer enterprise-grade firewall to protect any device you connect to it.

Decentralized private networks or DPNs function like VPNs, except that they offer several layers of additional security to protect the user. Instead of having VPN servers store data, user information is run by a network of nodes (in this case, thousands), eliminating a central point of control. You also have complete ownership of your data, since no single entity has access to your information.

Mini also employs multi-routing, smart routing, and unrestricted access to content without sacrificing internet speed. With maximum blocking capability, it can even block all ads, including those that pop up on YouTube. If you happen to have a kid at home, you can also take advantage of the one-click parental control, which shields young ones from coming across inappropriate or dangerous content on the internet. And should you be interested in making money, you can share your idle bandwidth through Deeper’s blockchain ecosystem.

Enjoy a lifetime of total online protection with Deeper Connect Mini. It’s normally $349, but you can get it on sale for $279.20 with code VPN20.

Prices subject to change.