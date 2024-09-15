Try a VPN—this 1-year plan is just $9.99

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve never used a VPN before and want an affordable way to try it out, iProVPN is offering an unbeatable price. Whether you’re streaming your favorite shows, working remotely or overseas, or just browsing the web, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can be your first line of defense against hackers, snoopers, and geo-restrictions.

Those who are new to the VPN game will love the price. iProVPN’s 1-year subscription is just $9.99 (reg. $28) and offers a comprehensive introduction to keeping your data secure—without breaking the bank.

You get a full year of complete online security with features typically reserved for more expensive VPN services. This is a best-of-web price, and it gives you the chance to try a VPN without a long-term commitment.

iProVPN uses AES 256-bit encryption, the same level of encryption used by military and government agencies. This helps keep online activities private and protected from cyber threats, prying eyes, and data leaks. You’ll be able to browse, shop, and stream knowing your information is secure.

Tired of running into geo-restrictions? iProVPN allows you to connect to over 250 servers in over 20 countries, giving you access to content that’s otherwise blocked in your location. Stream Netflix, Hulu, and other premium services effortlessly wherever you are.

Unlike some free VPNs, iProVPN offers unlimited bandwidth, so you can stream, download, and browse without worrying about hitting data caps or experiencing slow speeds. iProVPN also includes a built-in ad blocker and malware protection for an even faster and safer browsing experience.

You can protect up to 10 devices simultaneously with a single account. Whether it’s your phone, laptop, tablet, or smart TV, you’ll have peace of mind knowing all your devices are protected wherever you go. It’s the perfect solution for families or individuals with multiple devices.

With a no-log policy, kill switch, and more, this VPN is a great price for a great product that can keep you safe no matter where you go.

See how added protection can benefit your life with iProVPN’s 1-year subscription for the incredible price of $9.99 (reg. $28).

StackSocial prices subject to change.