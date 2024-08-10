Boost your IQ with daily Babbel lessons (77 percent off)

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Wanna hear something totally insane? Not only does learning a new language make you smarter (duh, you’ll know how to speak French or something), but it essentially rewires your brain. That’s if you trust the findings from Harvard University.

That means if you’ve been meaning to pick up some German for this year’s Oktoberfest, it’s time to say, “Oui oui!” Your language skills seem to need some work, so you should grab an app like Babbel. Get Babbel lifetime access here for $139.97 (reg. $599) until August 11.

Pick up a new language. It’s for science

Let’s talk science. According to Harvard, studying a new language allows your brain to form new neural connections and strengthen existing ones. This basically means that things like your memory, attention span, and problem-solving skills should improve—in theory. Put it to the test!

Babbel offers lessons in 14 languages, but you should probably stick to one at a time. Choose French, Spanish, German, Italian, or ten others, and set a goal for how often you’ll learn each day.

You don’t have to become fully fluent to reap social or cognitive benefits; even knowing how to have small talk with someone in your community who speaks Spanish or order at a restaurant in Italy will be fulfilling. Babbel’s 10-minute lessons make daily learning easy, but review sessions are great if you aren’t in the mood to learn something new.

A common struggle of learning a language online is practicing your pronunciation and accent. Babbel combats this with its AI-powered speech recognition technology. It’s not foolproof, but lets you know if you’re on the right track.

Pick up a new language and boost your IQ. You won’t find a better Babbel lifetime deal than this anywhere else: $139.97 for lifetime access (reg. $599) through August 11 at 11:59 p.m. No coupon is needed for this discount.

