The fitness world is inundated with treadmills, ellipticals, and bikes. While there’s really no denying the benefits running and spinning can bring, there is an understated piece of fitness equipment that people tend to overlook: the rowing machine.

Also known as the ergometer or erg, the rowing machine is what experts call the “Swiss Army knife of the gym,” thanks to its versatility. It’s designed to challenge the muscles on both your upper and lower body, including your core and back, all while remaining relatively low-impact. So instead of shelling out money for a Peloton, you may want to invest in a rowing machine instead. The Apollo Pro V Reserve Indoor Rower is worth a look, and for a limited time, it’s on sale for an extra $20 off with code SPRING20.

A favorite in health clubs and CrossFit facilities and rated 4.6/5 stars on Google, the Apollo Pro V Reserve may just be what your gym is missing. It features an industry-first twin tank design and Fluid Force technology, providing users with a natural and catch and feel with zero dead spots. Its improved pulley system increases the resistance, tension, and recoil action, while its ergonomic handle prevents strain on the arms, wrists, and hands.

This rower also comes equipped with five adjustable resistance levels, along with a heel support system that lets you row in trainers, sneakers, socks, or even bare feet. Advanced console abilities are also available, including Bluetooth auto-adjust technology that automatically correlates the chosen tank resistance level with performance monitor parameters.

Row back into shape with this state-of-the-art rowing machine. It usually retails for $1,899, but you can get it on sale for only $1,699. You can also enjoy an extra $20 off by keying in the code SPRING20 at checkout during our limited-time Spring Refresh Sale.

Prices subject to change.