If you’ve contemplated becoming a member of Sam’s Club but have yet to find the perfect moment to enroll, this could be your chance. For a limited time, you can receive a $20 promotional code for travel and entertainment when you sign up for Sam’s Club Membership with Auto-Renew at a mere $24.99.

Best known for its low prices, various services, and wide assortment of items accessible in-store and online, it’s no surprise why thousands of people love Sam’s Club. Founded by Sam Walton, an entrepreneur who also founded the Walmart brand, Sam’s Club’s purpose was to give customers access to additional savings on products through bulk purchasing options. That means fewer shopping trips and more time spent doing the things you love.

Nearly everything you need is under one roof—and with plenty of savings. Save significantly and get discounts on grocery curbside pickup, the tire and battery center, rental cars, live events, movies, trips, attractions, and so much more. You’ll even be able to save on gas with members-only fuel pricing and get invited to early shopping opportunities that give you access before the crowd. Plus, with over 800 warehouse stores worldwide and plenty of additional locations in the works, there is bound to be a Sam’s Club store in your area.

This membership also comes with a limited-time $20 Travel & Entertainment Promo Code to use on an upcoming trip to save on your hotel, the movies, theme parks, and so much more. As a verified user, Linda Gdovic says, “I like the actual membership PLUS the freebies that came with it. Great deal for the price for both my son and myself.”

While a typical one-year membership to Sam’s Club usually is $50, you can purchase the Sam’s Club Membership with Auto-Renew plus a $20 Travel & Entertainment Promo Code for only $24.99!

Prices subject to change.