Traveling internationally can be an incredible experience, and while there is no shortage of advice on how to travel well, there are certain things that can still cause frustration. For example, not being prepared when it comes to your cellphone can bring about stress and headaches on your trip that you would like to avoid. Fortunately, right now you can get aloSIM’s Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSim Credit for a 50% markdown.

With this eSIM, you can stay connected in over 120 countries and regions, and with its digital nature, all you have to do is activate it on your device. It features no roaming charges, and the e-Sim never expires, there are no monthly charges and you can load prepaid eSIM data packages onto your tablet or computer as well. This deal will provide $50 worth of data credit for just $25; which is great because $50 is usually enough to cover you for an entire year!

We do recommend that you purchase and install the eSIM before your trip while you have a steady connection to avoid using the frustrating airport WiFi. Additionally, it’s important to be aware that while the eSIM itself won’t expire, the data package is only valid for the amount of time stated when purchased.

One verified purchaser said, “Very good value for the money. Lots of destination choices … buying some more after all my credit is gone.” It also boasts a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on the App Store and a 4.2 out of 5-star rating on the Google Play Store, while SaltWire says that it is “changing the way people use their phones on vacation.”

Right now you can treat yourself to an overall better traveling experience with $50 of aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSim Credit now on sale for $25, half off for a limited time.

