You can live a full life without ever learning a language other than your native tongue, but why would you when it offers a variety of cognitive and social benefits? Not only will it open up you up to new communities, but gaining fluency — or at the very least, some level of proficiency — in another language can help boost your creative thinking capacity, enhance your memory, improve your verbal and spatial abilities, and make you a better problem solver.

It may seem daunting to pick up a language that you're totally unfamiliar with, but that's why apps like Babbel exist. Touted as the #1 top-grossing language-learning app in the world, this language learning platform is developed to help people speak and understand a new language quickly and with confidence.

Developed by over 100 expert linguists, Babbel can help you speak your language of choice in as little as one month. But instead of providing droning lessons on vocabulary and grammar that will dissuade you from learning, it touches on practical topics you can use in daily life, including transportation, dining, shopping, directions, and making friends. It packs the courses in 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons you can easily fit into your busy schedule, and it has speech recognition technology built in to keep your pronunciation on point.

No matter your skill level, Babbel can accommodate. If you’re a total beginner, you can benefit from the personalized review sessions that help reinforce what you learn, so it really sticks. You can also study wherever you want using any device, and your progress will not be lost as long as you’re logged in to the same account. Offline mode is available as well, so long as you download the lessons beforehand.

“It’s nice to be able to learn at least a little of so many languages! The lessons are helpful, and I especially like the spaced repetition feature, helping you to review what you learned during the lessons,” says verified purchaser Michael M. “Babbel has helped me to get a good grasp of the language in a fun and challenging way. I enjoy the dialogues and scenarios, which include helpful phrases that can be used in various situations,” enthused another user.

