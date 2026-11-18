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FACT: Department stores helped break women free from the “urinary leash” that kept them close to home

Featuring Kristina Cole Geddes

Today’s episode features the three hosts of Vanity Veritas, a delightful podcast about the history of beauty. VV’s co-host Kristina dove into the history of public toilets—and the longstanding lack thereof, at least for women.

For most of modern human history, a woman’s range of motion in the world was limited by how long she could hold her pee. Historians call this the “urinary leash.”

You might be wondering how this could possibly be a gendered issue, given the universality of the need to urinate. There was almost certainly a time when humans of all types could duck behind trees (or not) and relieve themselves with pretty similar levels of comfort and ease. But by the time Ancient Romans were using public latrines in the 2nd century BC, women of good standing weren’t supposed to go anywhere near them.

Ostia Antica. Latrine at the Domus of Triclini, headquarters of the guild of builders. 2nd century AD. Near Rome. Image: Prisma/Universal Images Group via Getty Images PHAS

So when “monkey closets”—the first public flush toilets—debuted at London’s Great Exhibition in 1851, women didn’t benefit much. Some men thought women would be (or maybe should be) too embarrassed to enter a public restroom, so they were often excluded. And sometimes, if bathrooms were installed for women, they were sabotaged by men who took offense. By the time municipal toilets started popping up, they were often isolated and unsupervised, which meant even women willing to break the taboo had to worry about safety concerns. A woman on the go might come across a genteel lounge reserved for ladies, but they were designed for swooning in and kept decidedly toilet-free.

Ergo the “urinary leash”: you could only travel as far as your bladder allowed. That’s about two to five hours, if you don’t want to put your health at risk. Keep in mind that this was before cars, so a trip across the city would easily take up a good chunk of that time.

The options when you were away from home were pretty grim. You could take a wide-stance squat over a grate, if you were desperate. On the one hand, bloomer crotches were split down the middle to allow for easy evacuation. On the other hand, a woman would have four to eight layers of skirts to try to protect from backsplash. Wealthy ladies might use a fancy porcelain urinal called a “bourdaloue.” (Fun fact: Many antique dealers now sell these as gravy boats.)

The solution? Department stores. Obviously the actual solution was just providing women with decent public bathrooms, but no one bothered to do so until the owner of Marshall Field’s in Chicago realized that safe, clean toilets would draw women to the store—and allow them to shop for longer. Their luxurious facilities opened in 1907, and not a moment too soon. They featured extra-wide stalls (for bustles, naturally) and a staffed nursery.

Marshall Field’s Store, Chicago, Illinois, USA, circa 1908. Image: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Circa Images / Glasshouse Images

Harry Selfridge, who rose up in the ranks at Marshall Field’s before striking out on his own, later took the idea to London when he opened his eponymous department store there. But he actually upped the ante and added hot running water, telephones, writing desks, and more. (Editor’s note: Please bring back department store coworking spaces.) Marshall Field’s and Selfridge’s weren’t doing this for the sake of women’s lib; a safe place to pee meant women could spend more time out of the house, which meant spending more money. But these spaces did set a precedent that helped activists push for women’s restrooms in more places, and they also made it easier for suffragists to hang out and strategize. In 2023, Selfridge’s celebrated its place in the history of peeing in public with Exhibition, an artwork by Gray Wielebinski reflecting on the rich cultural significance of communal bathrooms—and the threats they still face today.

These days, access to public bathrooms is nowhere near as widespread as it should be. That’s especially true for trans people, who have been subjected to a wave of state laws attempting to restrict which restrooms they can use. As the history of public toilets—and the dreaded urinary leash—should remind us, a bathroom isn’t “just a bathroom,” and restrictions on their use have a chilling effect on autonomy.

For more on the massive cultural impact of department stores, check out Vanity Veritas.

FACT: Cockney rhyming slang is a delight

By Rachel Feltman

Because this week’s episode featured three special guests, I decided to keep my fact short. Cockney rhyming slang—a code that came out of East London in the 19th century—is not a subject I have a lot to say about, but it is something I want to make sure you know exists. Contrary to popular belief, there’s no strong evidence that this cheeky and cryptic lexicon arose to facilitate criminal acts. But whatever fueled its creation, it’s persisted in various subcultures to this day. The system works like this: pick a phrase that rhymes with the word you’re actually referring to, then drop the part that actually rhymes. Tricky? Yes. Whimsical? Very.

If you’ve ever wondered why that fart sound you make with your lips is called a “raspberry,” you have Cockney Rhyming Slang to thank. Fart rhymes with raspberry tart, which then gets shortened to raspberry. Things get stranger when you move into double and triple rhyme territory. “Bottle and glass” meant arse, so “bottle” did too. Then “bottle” got rhymed with Aristotle, which got shortened to “Aris,” which got rhymed with plaster of Paris. Congratulations, “plaster” now means butt.

You can check out a full dictionary of Cockney rhyming slang—with folks weighing in to confirm words or mark them as made-up “Mockney”.

FACT: The tapeworm diet is a very gross, dangerous hoax (twice)

By Chelsea Feltman

Opera diva Maria Callas famously shed her weight with the help of a tapeworm, just like loads of Victorian women did. Right? Well, not quite. In fact, the truth is probably even more disgusting.

Actual opera singer (and Rachel’s sister!) Chelsea Feltman did a deep dive on Callas for Vanity Veritas a while back, so she dove into the nitty gritty of the tapeworm myth for this week’s Weirdest Thing.

Maria Callas really did drop a troubling amount of weight over the course of 18 months in the 1950s, and she really did have a beef tapeworm. But according to a 2022 review in Parasitologia, the idea that the tapeworm was her go-to weightloss hack is actually backwards. She most likely caught the tapeworm as the result of the high-protein, rare-meat diet she favored for weight loss. Sources disagree on whether Callas ever infected herself on purpose, but the fact remains that this parasite was not a diet hack: Even a five-meter beef tapeworm wouldn’t cause much weight loss, though it could definitely leave you vitamin-deficient. Some tapeworms can even form cysts in your brain.

The idea of popping worm pills popped up in December 1912, when the Washington Post reported that a society woman in Peoria had paid for two suspicious capsules that her husband then analyzed. Inside, he said, he found tapeworm parts. The woman, the vendor, and the government agent were never named, which strongly suggests this story was probably at least kinda made up. The next day, the surgeon general said he’d never seen such a pill, and the Hygienic Laboratory’s director called it the wildest story he’d heard in a while. The legend kept growing anyway, with a bigger price tag in an Ohio paper in 1914 and a comic-strip “diet doctor” with wriggling capsules in 1927. It may even trace back to an 1899 Indiana medicine-show man arrested for giving patients artificial tapeworms to “pass” as proof his cure worked. Mostly, this seems to be a cultural meme that served to mock vain, silly women.

Unfortunately, this hasn’t stopped real people from trying to take advantage of this fake historical trend. In 2013, Iowa’s state medical director warned about a patient who’d swallowed a tapeworm they bought online.

(If you’re looking for the picture of the cheese-baited tapeworm-catching device, here you go.)

FACT: We all owe a big thank you to “Mama Pap” for her cervix of steel

By Elizabeth Urbanczyk

In the early 20th century, about 100 American women died of cervical cancer every day. The only diagnostic test was a biopsy, and by the time women experienced symptoms it was usually too late for anyone to help them. The test that changed it all came from a Greek immigrant who never set out to find it.

George Papanicolaou moved to New York in 1913 and drifted through odd jobs, including playing violin in a restaurant and a stint as a famously bad carpet salesman. He finally landed a lab gig under Charles Stockard, a prominent eugenicist who wanted to understand human reproduction as a means of better controlling it (ugh). There, Papanicolaou found he could swab live guinea pigs for cervical cells instead of doing invasive biopsies. He wondered whether the method would work on humans.

His wife Mary became (human) guinea pig number one. For 21 years, she gave a sample almost every day—roughly 7,600 pap smears—while also staining slides, recruiting friends, and later training the technicians who read results. George introduced her to people as “my wife and victim.”

In 1925 George spotted cancer cells in a hospital sample. He took that historic discovery to a 1928 conference sponsored by eugenicists, where he presented blurry slides to doctors who preferred the biopsy method over his smear concept. Things… didn’t go well.

It took Stockard’s death, a new boss for George, a collaboration testing more than 3,000 women, and artist Hashime Murayama’s vivid cell illustrations to turn the test into a medical landmark. By the late 1950s, women were lining up around the block for pap smears, and US cervical cancer deaths fell by about 70 percent.