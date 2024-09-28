Polaris Dawn crew shares stunning new images from historic space mission

On September 12, 2024, SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn astronauts completed the first commercial spacewalk in history. The historic moment was live-streamed as Commander Jared Isaacman and mission specialist Sarah Gillis each crawled out of the space capsule high above Earth. Now we have new views of the mission in photos shared by the Polaris Program.

“Sun and Skywalker.” Credit: Polaris Dawn crew, Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

The four-person crew traveled 875 miles above our planet (the highest orbit reached since NASA’s Apollo program) in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule called “Resilience.” Isaacman and Gillis were joined on the mission by medical officer Anna Menon and mission pilot Scott “Kidd” Poteet who remained in the spacecraft for the duration of the spacewalk. The crew spent five days in orbit conducting research and experiments before safely splashing down off the coast of Florida.

(Click to expand images to full size.)

“Draco burn and Skywalker.” Credit: Polaris Dawn crew, Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Sarah “Cooper” Gillis in space. Credit: Polaris Dawn crew, Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

“Earth and the Moon from space.” Credit: Polaris Dawn crew, Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

“Earth from space.” Credit: Polaris Dawn crew, Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0