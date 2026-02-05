Australia mints colorful $1 coins to honor Olympians and Paralympians

Let the games begin.

By Laura Baisas

Published

Freestyle skiers have inspired this design, the figure depicted seen mid-pose, their striking position showcasing the agility and athleticism during a freestyle performance. Sculpted snowflakes decorate the background. Surrounding the figure, coloured print features the Australian Olympic Team logo and the aesthetics of the Australian 2026 Winter Olympics branding
Australia is sending 53 athletes to the 2026 Winter Olympics in February and 15 paralympians to the Winter Paralympics in March Royal Australian Mint

When it comes to physical currency, it’s tough to beat Australia’s brightly colored paper bills. Those hues are also extending to special edition $1 coins commemorating the Australian winter athletes and parathletes competing in the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics in Italy.

Royal Australian Mint chief executive officer Emily Martin told Yahoo Finance Australia that these limited-edition coins honor the skill and perseverance of the nation’s athletes.

“Each coin beautifully captures the passion and resilience of both Australian teams, and we’re excited for collectors and fans to share in this journey with us,” Martin said.

This is not the first time that the Royal Australian Mint has struck colorful coins. In 2020, they struck a bright blue, pink, and yellow coin featuring a woman swinging a cricket bat in honor of the Women’s T20WorldCup. The blank coins are all struck with the design first and then the color is added after an inspector makes sure that the design is correct. The color is added by a UV printer

Seated para alpine skiers have inspired this design, the depicted figure’s fast movement a great example of determination and athleticism. In their speed, snow is seen splashing across the coin’s field and even extends into the printed segments. Sculpted snowflakes decorate the background, strengthening this coin’s connection to the winter aspect of the games.
Seated para alpine skiers have inspired this design, the depicted figure’s fast movement a great example of determination and athleticism. In their speed, snow is seen splashing across the coin’s field and even extends into the printed segments. Sculpted snowflakes decorate the background, strengthening this coin’s connection to the winter aspect of the games. Image: Royal Australian Mint.
Freestyle skiers have inspired this design, the figure depicted seen mid-pose, their striking position showcasing the agility and athleticism during a freestyle performance. Sculpted snowflakes decorate the background. Surrounding the figure, coloured print features the Australian Olympic Team logo and the aesthetics of the Australian 2026 Winter Olympics branding.
Freestyle skiers have inspired this design, the figure depicted seen mid-pose, their striking position showcasing the agility and athleticism during a freestyle performance. Sculpted snowflakes decorate the background. Surrounding the figure, coloured print features the Australian Olympic Team logo and the aesthetics of the Australian 2026 Winter Olympics branding.Image: Royal Australian Mint.

The Royal Australian Mint produced 25,000 of each coin and they are available today. However, they won’t be put into circulation. They can be purchased for $20 directly through the Royal Australian Mint and its authorized distributors. Some have already appeared on eBay for over $150

Australia is sending 53 athletes to the 2026 Winter Olympics. Reigning moguls champion Jakara Anthony and four-time Olympian and snowboarder Matt Graham will be the nation’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony on February 6. Fifteen paralympians will represent Australia at the Winter Paralympics beginning on March 6, including two-time gold medal para-snowboarder Amanda Reid and six-time gold medal para-alpine skier Michael Milton. Flag bearers for the Winter Paralympics have not been announced.

 
products on a page that says best of what's new 2025

2025 PopSci Best of What’s New

See it
 
Laura Baisas Avatar

Laura Baisas

News Editor

Laura is Popular Science’s news editor, overseeing coverage of a wide variety of subjects. Laura is particularly fascinated by all things aquatic, paleontology, nanotechnology, and exploring how science influences daily life.