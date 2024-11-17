Jupiter stuns in new images

NASA’s Juno spacecraft traveled 1.7 billion miles over five years to reach Jupiter’s orbit. The long trip was worth it.

Since 2016, the orbiter’s JunoCam instrument has captured spectacular images of the gas giant. The latest batch of shots is no exception and could be some of the most captivating. The images include contributions from citizen scientists and space enthusiasts who use JunoCam’s publicly available raw images to process into image products.

If you’d like to take part, NASA advises: “The types of image processing we’d love to see range from simply cropping an image to highlighting a particular atmospheric feature, as well as adding your own color enhancements, creating collages and adding advanced color reconstruction.” Anyone can download the raw files and upload their contributions to the JunoCam community page, which also includes discussions and access to think tank conversations that NASA describes as “the science sausage-making in action.”

Credit : NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Thomas Thomopoulos

Credit : NASA / SwRI / MSSS/ RLipham

Credit : NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Thomas Thomopoulos

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Brian Swift

Credit : NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt

Get the Popular Science newsletter Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Credit: NASA / SwRI / MSSS / Jackie Branc