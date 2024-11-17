Jupiter stuns in new images

Say "gas giant."

By Popular Science Team

Posted 32 Minutes Ago

swirling blue and brown image on half moon and black background
 

Credit : NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Thomas Thomopoulos 

NASA’s Juno spacecraft traveled 1.7 billion miles over five years to reach Jupiter’s orbit. The long trip was worth it.

Since 2016, the orbiter’s JunoCam instrument has captured spectacular images of the gas giant. The latest batch of shots is no exception and could be some of the most captivating. The images include contributions from citizen scientists and space enthusiasts who use JunoCam’s publicly available raw images to process into image products.

If you’d like to take part, NASA advises: “The types of image processing we’d love to see range from simply cropping an image to highlighting a particular atmospheric feature, as well as adding your own color enhancements, creating collages and adding advanced color reconstruction.” Anyone can download the raw files and upload their contributions to the JunoCam community page, which also includes discussions and access to think tank conversations that NASA describes as “the science sausage-making in action.”

zoomed in swirls
Credit : NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Thomas Thomopoulos
partial view of moon
Credit : NASA / SwRI / MSSS/ RLipham
swirls zoomed in
Credit : NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Thomas Thomopoulos
different stages
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Brian Swift
swirls of moon
Credit : NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt
beige and blue swirls on round surface
Credit: NASA / SwRI / MSSS / Jackie Branc
half view of jupiter
Credit : NASA / SwRI / MSSS / Jackie Branc