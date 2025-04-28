Kids draw what they love about Earth

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Kids say and draw the darndest things. The Earth Science Division at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley recently held an Earth Science Showcase, meant to highlight the center’s work and their families. As part of the event, kids were invited to share something that they like about their home planet. This is what these youngsters had to say through their art.

Eight-month-old Brooks P. drew these enchanting blue and green lines in Squiggles. While open to interpretation, the blue could represent the abundant water and plant life that makes life on Earth possible.

‘Squiggles’ by Brooks P. CREDIT: NASA

A similar blue and green motif was used by 2.5-year-old artist Wesley P. in this work, titled Pale Blue. The name could be a reference to the famous Blue Marble photograph taken during Apollo 17.

‘Pale Blue’ by Wesley P. CREDIT: NASA

An older artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, created this tableau of flora and fauna titled eARTh. New life is represented by three eggs in a bird’s nest in the tree.

“eARTh” by anonymous. CREDIT: NASA.

In Hawaii, 5-year-old artist Kira U. depicts the beautiful Aloha State. Its signature aquatic life and rainbows feature prominently in the piece.

“Hawaii “by Kira U. CREDIT: NASA.

An important conservation message is shared in 9-year-old Sora U.’s work, titled Wildlife. The artist uses trees, an owl, tiger, butterflies, flower, and the internet-famous capybara to advocate for their protection.

“Wildlife” by Sora U. CREDIT: NASA



NASA’s Earth Science Division is organized around four areas: flight, research, applied sciences, and technology. These research areas provide NASA with programs and projects that aim to advance scientific understanding of Earth as a system, collect new observations, develop new technologies and computational models, and build on the capacity to develop new applications of Earth science observations.

