Kids draw what they love about Earth

The artwork reflects how kids see the world.

By Popular Science Team

Published Apr 28, 2025 4:00 PM EDT

a child's drawing of a rainbow with a girl in pigtails standing inder it
In the Earth Science Showcase, children drew something they like about the planet Earth.  

NASA

Kids say and draw the darndest things. The Earth Science Division at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley recently held an Earth Science Showcase, meant to highlight the center’s work and their families. As part of the event, kids were invited to share something that they like about their home planet. This is what these youngsters had to say through their art.

Eight-month-old Brooks P. drew these enchanting blue and green lines in Squiggles. While open to interpretation, the blue could represent the abundant water and plant life that makes life on Earth possible.

squiggly blue and green lines drawn by an eight-month-old-baby
‘Squiggles’ by Brooks P. CREDIT: NASA

A similar blue and green motif was used by 2.5-year-old artist Wesley P. in this work, titled Pale Blue. The name could be a reference to the famous Blue Marble photograph taken during Apollo 17.

blue and green squiggles
Pale Blue’ by Wesley P. CREDIT: NASA

An older artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, created this tableau of flora and fauna titled eARTh. New life is represented by three eggs in a bird’s nest in the tree.

a child's drawing of the planet earth, with a heart on, flower, tree with a bird's nest, bird, butterfly, and clouds above it.
eARTh” by anonymous. CREDIT: NASA.

In Hawaii, 5-year-old artist Kira U. depicts the beautiful Aloha State. Its signature aquatic life and rainbows feature prominently in the piece.

a child's drawing of hawaii, with a rainbow over a turtle, fish, and aquatic plant life
Hawaii “by Kira U. CREDIT: NASA.

An important conservation message is shared in 9-year-old Sora U.’s work, titled Wildlife. The artist uses trees, an owl, tiger, butterflies, flower, and the internet-famous capybara to advocate for their protection.

a child's drawing with the sentence "help protect wildlife" at the to with trees, a tiger, an owl, a butterfly, and capybara in circles
Wildlife” by Sora U. CREDIT: NASA


NASA’s Earth Science Division is organized around four areas: flight, research, applied sciences, and technology. These research areas provide NASA with programs and projects that aim to advance scientific understanding of Earth as a system, collect new observations, develop new technologies and computational models, and build on the capacity to develop new applications of Earth science observations.

 

