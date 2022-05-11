There are certain companies and products where any deal you can find is a good deal. In the world of video games, Nintendo rarely gives its customers discounts—especially on hardware. Given that, we’re surprised and delighted to inform you that the Nintendo Switch is on sale right now at Amazon for $259, down $40 from its usual $299 price. That may not seem like a lot, but at a time when game consoles are scarce, the prospect of paying less than full price for an active game console feels like a long-lost concept. If you’re in the market for one, even casually, today’s the day to make a move.

It’s worth noting that the deal specifically applies to the standard Nintendo Switch with red and blue joy-cons, not the Nintendo Switch OLED. As we noted in our review, the Switch OLED has some nice advantages, especially if you plan to use it primarily as a portable, handheld console. The deal also doesn’t apply to versions of the consoles with special Joy-Con colors, like the mint and light blue Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition. Still, a deal’s a deal, and the standard Switch still looks great and plays all of the Switch’s hits, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Super Mario Odyssey.

If you’re thinking about picking up a Switch today because of the deal, we suggest you do it as soon as possible. This is a deal that a lot of people are going to see and game consoles are often sold out, so we expect Amazon to run out of units or simply end the deal pretty quickly.

If you do pick up a Switch today, check out our lists of the best Switch games and the best Switch accessories to round out your new console experience.