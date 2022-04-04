It’s pretty rare for one of our absolute favorite things to go on sale, but today is one of those lucky days. We’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about and testing televisions lately and we’ve come to a consensus that the LG C1 OLED is, all things considered, probably the best TV most people can buy. It’s been our top pick in the best 40-inch TVs, best 55-inch TVs, best OLED TVs … you get the picture, and you should get that picture—it isn’t cheap, but the LG C1’s pure blacks and sharp contrast are worth the cost.

In light of the fact that the 2022 LG OLEDs are now available, including a new LG C2, Amazon has dropped the price on the C1 models lower than we have seen before. They range from the 48-inch model, which is currently 17-percent off at $996.99, to the $4,495 83-inch model, which gets a 10-percent discount. The deepest discount on the line comes at the popular 65-inch level, which you can pick up for $1,696.99, or 32-percent off. We recommend picking a TV to fit the room where you plan to put it: This should make it a lot easier to get that perfect viewing experience for your space.

Renowned for its incredible picture, the LG C1 comes with the best modern bells and whistles, including a high 120Hz refresh rate for gaming, supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. Of course, we say this knowing that there are also now LG C2s out in the world, which feature an upgraded processor and enhanced brightness. We haven’t personally tested the LG C2 yet, so we’re not prepared to say which one’s better, but it will have to work hard to make up the current price difference. Right now, a 65-inch C2 will run you $2,496.99 right now, or $800 more than the C1. Even if the C2 is a big step up, that price difference is hard to ignore. Check out the size options here (and don’t forget to pick up some ultra-high-speed HDMI cables while you’re at it):