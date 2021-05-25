Amazon Prime Day 2021 is nearly upon us, which means it’s almost time to save big on some of the best outdoor gear available. Each year, this highly anticipated event lets new and existing Amazon Prime members enjoy limited-time discounts on unique and versatile products. There’s savings that can range anywhere from a few dollars off the retail price to well over a 50-percent discount. Arriving just in time for warmer weather, and in the wake of a year that many folks spent indoors, Prime Day 2021 is shaping up to be the perfect opportunity to build a collection of outdoor gear and hiking gear and head for the hills. Amazon has yet to announce specific dates for Prime Day 2021. In preparation, we’ve compiled a list of outdoor gear based directly on last year’s Amazon Prime deals to give you a solid idea of what’s around the corner.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 FAQ:

When is Prime Day 2021?

Amazon hasn’t announced exactly when Prime Day 2021 will be happening, but based on various factors we expect it to take place sometime in June. The most up-to-date info on when Amazon Prime Day 2021 happens will be found on Amazon’s website, but we’ll also post the dates as soon as they are announced.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a once-a-year, two-day sales event during which the site discounts hundreds of items across various product categories for Prime members. For 48 hours, you can get the best Amazon deals on camping and hiking gear.

When does Prime Day end?

Traditionally, Prime Day typically lasts 48 hours, so at least two days. Although we don’t know exactly when in June Prime Day will be taking place, we expect that Amazon will be making the official announcement very soon, and we’ll post the dates then.

Do I Need Amazon Prime To Get Prime Day 2021 Deals?

Indeed, an Amazon Prime membership is required to enjoy the exclusive discounts available on Prime Day 2021. If access to these once-a-year deals isn’t enough to convince you to join, it’s worth noting that an Amazon Prime membership also includes free two-day shipping on most orders, streaming of select Amazon movies and TV shows, Kindle book downloads, Whole Foods discounts, and much more. New members can enjoy a 30-day trial for free, making Prime Day 2021 a well-timed point of entry for newcomers. Signing up for Amazon Prime is quick and easy. You can try a 30-day free trial of Prime right here.

The best Amazon deals for outdoor gear enthusiasts

Here’s a list of our picks for the best Amazon deals for outdoor gear in 2021 based on last year’s Prime Day. Historically, Prime members have received discounts on items like Marmot sleeping bags, Coleman outdoor gear, and Thermacell mosquito repellents. These product categories are reflected below. Amazon is known for offering short-lived “Lightning Deals,” so these discounts are subject to change and may even sell out before Prime Day. Keep a sharp eye on this page for the best Prime Day deals 2021—we’ll keep it updated as the sale progresses!

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on sleeping bags: Marmot Ironwood 20 Mummy Lightweight Sleeping Bag

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is a great time to shop for outdoor gear. Every outdoor enthusiast needs a proper sleeping bag to help them regulate their body temperature when camping overnight. This lightweight Marmot sleeping bag is packed with 650 fill power down. It’s tailored for an optimal combination of loft and portability. Users can enjoy prolonged warmth and comfort in temperatures down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit. This a versatile piece of camping gear that’s perfect for almost any outdoor escapade. It features ground-level stitching and stretchy baffles in its construction to maximize warmth while minimizing uncomfortable cold spots and runaway heat buildup.

Best Prime Day deals 2021 on GPS watches: Garmin Instinct GPS Watch

Garmin’s Instinct watch packs a diverse array of tech aimed at reporting users’ vital signs and current location while exploring the great outdoors. It’s the ideal piece of compact outdoor gear for easy navigation and one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals 2021. It has a three-axis compass, a barometric altimeter, and multiple GPS connections built right in. Using the Garmin Connect app, users can review their calls and messages straight from the high-contrast screen. The watch’s TracBack feature makes it simple to navigate back to your starting point after an excursion. To top it off, the watch is made of a tough, fiber-reinforced polymer, and rated at military standard 810G for thermal, shock, and water resistance. It all adds up to top-notch, low-profile hiking gear.

Best Prime Day 2021 deals for bug repellers: Thermacell MR450 Portable Mosquito Repeller

This high-tech mosquito repellant from Thermacell is built for convenience and portability first. Powered by an included 12-hour fuel cartridge, this repeller uses odorless heat-activated repellent to create a 15-foot area of mosquito protection. The repellent itself is free of DEET. It requires no physical application to the body unlike traditional sprays, making this a good piece of camping gear when a shower isn’t available. A belt clip and rugged rubber mold round out this design to ensure lasting durability through even the most demanding outdoor situations.

Best Amazon deals on flashlights: Buysight LED Flashlight

A durable and reliable flashlight is an essential piece of any outdoor gear collection, so don’t less this Amazon deal pass you by. This LED model from Buysight checks all the boxes. Its thoughtful design features a shoulder strap and comfortable handle combined with a low weight for easy handling. Its outer case is bright yellow for easier visibility in dark environments. A tough impact-resistant ABS shell, shatterproof glass, and IPX6 waterproof construction set this flashlight apart and allow it to excel in less than favorable conditions while hiking, camping, and more. The unit is fully rechargeable and includes its own onboard high-capacity 4.3V battery, eliminating the need for repetitive battery changes. It even includes a convenient output port for charging phones and other mobile devices.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on air compressors: AstroAI Air Compressor and Tire Inflator

Don’t spend full price on expensive power tools, when you can save with the best Prime Day 2021 deals. If you’re traveling by car or bike, maintaining proper tire pressure is an absolute must to ensure your safety. This air compressor from AstroAI is an affordable and capable piece of outdoor gear that inflates tires from 0 to 35 PSI in under five minutes. It features a large backlit LCD screen and a bright onboard emergency lamp for ease of use in all weather conditions and uses simple controls for setting your desired air pressure. The unit comes with three nozzle adapters and a valve extender for maximum compatibility across a wide range of applications. It weighs just slightly over 2 pounds.

Best water purifier deal: LifeStraw Mission Water Purification System

Having access to clean water is a crucial element of outdoor safety and survival. This water purification system from LifeStraw delivers just that in a portable and convenient package; best of all, you can get great savings with the 2021 Amazon Prime Day deals. This unit makes a great piece of camping gear to supplement your own packed water. It’s also perfect for hikers, bikers, and others who aim to pack light and forgo bottles. The design filters out over 99.9 percent of all bacteria, protozoa, and viruses from contaminated water, making it ideal for collecting drinkable water from lakes and streams. It filters at a rate of 9 to 12 liters per hour and sports a compact and rollable reservoir. A high 12-liter capacity makes this LifeStraw a perfect choice for providing drinkable water to larger groups and families.

Best lantern deal: AlpsWolf Camping Lantern

While flashlights are outdoor gear essentials for shining concentrated light in the dark, lanterns are perfect for providing wide, diffused light for groups and in campsites. This AlpsWolf lantern functions as both, and it’s sold in a convenient pack of two. Its built-in 4000-milliamp-hour rechargeable battery allows for sustained use, and six onboard modes including strobe and low-energy red light make it a flexible choice for a variety of outdoor and emergency situations. It’s constructed to IPX4 waterproof specifications, allowing it to function through heavy rain without a hitch, and it’s built with a tough design that’s drop-resistant. A charging output allows the lantern to function as a power bank, too. It’s perfect for charging up your phone in a cinch.

Best camping stove deal: Coleman PowerPack Propane Stove

No collection of camping gear would be complete without a proper camping stove for preparing hot meals. This Coleman camping stove is robust and capable while remaining portable for easy packing and travel. It offers up to 7,500 BTUs of cooking power and features a 12-inch burner to accommodate a variety of pans. Users can enjoy up to three hours of heating on the highest setting using a standard 16.4-ounce propane cylinder. The camping stove’s built-in pressure regulator can ensure the consistent release of fuel in a wide range of conditions. When it’s time to clean up, a removable chrome-plated grate makes the process quick and simple.

Best camping tent deal: Coleman Sundome Tent

Camping tents can get expensive, so these Amazon Prime Day deals 2021 are a life (and money) saver. If you’re looking for a durable and compact two-person tent, the Coleman Sundome should be on your shortlist. It boasts a sturdy frame that’s designed to withstand winds in excess of 35 miles per hour. A ground vent and several large windows allow for adequate ventilation to keep users breathing comfortably. The tent is built with Coleman’s proprietary welded floors and inverted seams to keep the interior dry as a bone. The footprint of this tent measures 7 feet by 5 feet with a standing height of 4 feet at the center.

Best binoculars deal: Maven C1 Binoculars

Survey wildlife and nature, pick out landmarks, and enjoy detailed awareness of your surroundings with a dedicated pair of binoculars. The 10x42mm C1 from Maven uses low-dispersion glass and multicoated lenses to deliver clear, high-contrast images. The lenses are built to be waterproof, fog-proof, and scratch-resistant, making these a great choice for trails. Available in 8x, 10x, and 12x magnification levels, the Maven C1 excels at portability due to its polymer construction. The unit includes a durable neoprene neck strap, lens caps, and a microfiber storage bag. This helps to keep it safe on the move.

Some final thoughts on the best Amazon deals for outdoor gear

Prime Day is a unique opportunity that rivals Black Friday sales and seasonal promotions by other major retailers. To save big on the best outdoor gear available, continue to keep an eye on this page. Remember: Amazon Prime Day 2021 is a limited-time event, and these deals are guaranteed to sell out, so jump on them while you can! See all the best Amazon deals available right now

