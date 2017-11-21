How to eat less this Thanksgiving

Eating less is not generally a goal on Thanksgiving. It’s a day of stuffing both turkey butts and our own stomachs. If you want to test the limits of your digestive system, go for it. We at Popular Science will never judge you for wanting a second helping of mashed potatoes. Heck, we even wrote a guide to eating as much as humanly possible.

But eating less at Thanksgiving is a noble endeavor. Perhaps you’re trying to cut down on food waste and want to keep your caloric consumption down to what you’re actually capable of enjoying. Maybe you just don’t want to be painfully full. Or maybe you’re trying to lose weight, or just maintain the status quo instead of entering the usual holiday cycle of binging and dieting. Whatever the reason, sometimes we want to avoid our basest urges—that is, to eat and eat and eat until no more pie can possibly fit inside our bellies.

This guide is for that.

Start with water

Your body feels full for a number of reasons, and one of them is the stretch receptors in your stomach. The muscle-y bag we call our stomach is pretty small when empty,only about the size of a soda can. But it can expand to hold around 2-4 liters when totally full. As the organ expands, the nerves embedded inside send signals to the brain indicating how physically full it is.

There are other, more long-lasting changes that happen when you consume lots of calories. As you start to digest, your brain prompts your endocrine system to pump out hormones that make you feel satiated. But you can temporarily trick your brain by drinking several glasses of water.

Water, like all liquids, is a fairly dense substance. It can’t be compressed down like fluffy bread or other starches, which can be packed into the stomach in large quantities, it doesn’t take a ton of water to trigger those stretch receptors. Of course, it won’t make you feel full in the long term. Water doesn’t contain nutrients and it doesn’t need to be broken down, so none of those digestive steps that prompt feelings of satiety happen. The full feeling you get from water will only last a short time, but if you drink a few glasses about 10 minutes before the meal, you’ll go into it less hungry and will probably end up eating less. By the time your stomach has figured out that you were tricking it with plain ol’ H-2-O, it will already be contending with your turkey and stuffing, so you really will feel satiated.