When OLED TVs and monitors first came onto the market, they were tiny and expensive. Think Michael Scott’s wall-mounted flatscreen from the dinner party episode of The Office. While prices have steadily become more reasonable over time, OLEDs still come with a hefty price tag, especially when they get above 65 inches. For Prime Day this year, Amazon is offering up LG’s excellent B1 OLED TVs at a steep discount. The 65-inch LG B1 OLED is $1,496 and you can step all the way up to the 77-inch version for $2,196.

Those may not be the bargain basement TV prices you’re used to during an event like Prime Day, but OLED TVs are different. Rather than relying on a series of larger backlights illuminating the entire picture, each pixel in an OLED display illuminates itself. That means individual pixels can turn all the way off when they’re not needed to create extra-deep black levels that make color and contrast truly pop.

The LG B1 represents a slightly down-market version of one of our favorite TVs of all time, the LG C1. The B1 offers 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which make it extremely capable at pretty much everything including sports, movies, and gaming. It offers four HDMI ports and support for the most common HDR formats, Dolby Vision and HDR10. It also comes with LG’s underrated Magic Remote, which I like better than any other TV manufacturer’s remote at the moment.

This massive display offers everything the 65-inch version does with an extra diagonal foot of screen. Even if your room isn’t huge and you have to sit a little closer to the screen than you might like, the 4K resolution and LG’s AI-based upscaling technology will ensure that the picture looks clear and detailed. It offers a standard VESA mounting system (300 x 200 to be specific), so it’s easy to mount on just about any wall in any position.

