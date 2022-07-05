Summer is in full swing, and so is hurricane season. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 through November 30, and for this particular year, we may experience an “above-average hurricane season.”

Experts say that there may be 14 up to 21 named storms, with three to six of them having winds of 111 mph or higher. And with powerful storms like that, you can also expect bouts of public safety power shutoffs. It’s then in your best interest to have some form of backup power in your home, especially if your daily activities rely on electricity. The good news is you can score a generator on sale at our 4th of July sale. Now’s your last chance to get your hands on the Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE for nearly $300 off.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the Generark Solar Generator is touted as one of the most reliable, versatile, and portable emergency power supplies for your home. It comes with the HomePower ONE backup battery power station and the SolarPower ONE portable solar panels for emergency power and ultra-fast recharging. When used in conjunction with one another, you can enjoy a continuous power supply to charge your electronic devices and operate your home appliances in any emergency. HomePower ONE offers 1002 Wh of power, delivering up to seven days of power supply on a single charge. It has three built-in AC outlets that support 1,000W rated power and 2,000W surge power at 110V, along with two USB-C outputs with PD 18W, one USB-A with 5V/2.4A, one USB-A with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, and one car outlet with 12V/10A.

Meanwhile, the SolarPower ONE solar panel delivers ultra-high 200W power output for ultra-fast recharging for anything battery-powered. It takes 30 seconds or less to set up, and its monocrystalline solar cells offer 50 percent higher energy conversion than traditional solar cells. Plus, since it’s made from durable cloth and PET high-temperature resistant material, it offers long-lasting durability.

Weather disasters and storms by staying fully charged and connected with the Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE bundle. It’s usually $1897, but with the code JULY20, you can get it for only $1,199.20.

Prices subject to change.