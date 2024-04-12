We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

In recent years, robotics has made extraordinary progress, opening up new opportunities for industries and individuals to delve into novel possibilities and integrate automation into their operations. Designed as a versatile STEM kit, the Petoi Bittle: Palm-Sized Robot Dog offers plenty of options to get started in innovative learning while providing an adorable companion that won’t bite. An excellent project for educators, students, and engineers alike, it’s now $66 off through April 16 with code ENJOY20.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, the complete kit brings on the challenge with its puzzle-like frame, emerging as an advanced four-legged robot pet—a perfect companion for those who can’t have live animals at home. Using popular and accessible coding languages such as Scratch, C++, and Python, Brittle soon becomes an engaging ally capable of running, jumping, walking, and even performing tricks while simultaneously teaching you new skills.

Based on the OpenCat software, Bittle allows for ultimate customization and innovation. Users can tweak its code, add functionalities, and even integrate new hardware components to make the robot their own. This feature makes the robot more interactive than ever and lets users explore concepts in robotics, coding, and STEM at whatever level they choose.

Brittle can also seamlessly integrate with Raspberry Pi and Arduino ecosystems, further extending its functionality and features. Users can add sensors, modify the robot’s behavior, and even add new features that can run for up to an hour on a single battery charge. Suitable for ages 14 and up, robotic enthusiasts of all stages of life can enjoy assembling and programming this educational and innovative sidekick, sure to entertain them for hours to come.

Build your own robot companion with the Petoi Bittle: Palm-Sized Robot Dog and pay $263.20 (reg. $329) through April 16 at 11:59 p.m. with code ENJOY20 at checkout.

