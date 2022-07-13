Information technology has long been known as an industry that is aggressively hiring. As the world becomes more reliant on technology, companies are desperate to find professionals who can help them fill the growing demand. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in this space is predicted to grow a whopping 13 percent from 2020 to 2030, which is notably faster than the average for all occupations across the board. Nearly 700,000 new jobs are projected to be added, with workers adept in cloud computing, the collection and storage of big data, and information security being in greater demand.

Now may just be the most opportune time to break into the field of information technology, but before you decide to dive in, you should first equip yourself with the necessary certifications to be deemed worthy of hiring. In the IT field, CompTIA is considered one of the top trade associations, and gaining certifications from them can help you put your best foot forward. The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle is designed to offer you the best guidance for certification exams, and for a limited time, you can get it on sale at an exclusive Deals Day price.

This bundle packs 15 courses, all of which are put together to help you become a certified CompTIA professional. Spearheaded by iCollege, one of the most trusted marketplaces in e-learning, it aims to help you supply you with the knowledge and skills to pass certification exams like IT Fundamentals+, Network+, Server+, Cloud+, and more. You can expect to receive in-depth training on various facets of IT, including pen testing, server management, cloud computing, project management, and network design and implementation.

The courses are available anytime, anywhere, and using any device. They’re also rated as high as 4.9 out of 5 stars, so you know you’re only learning the best. “Excited to have so many various courses at my fingertips for if I need expanded information based upon job roles I am in,” one satisfied student wrote.

