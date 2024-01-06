We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Say goodbye to losing your keys or wallet when you need them the most with this Smart GPS Tracker—further price-dropped for a limited time to $21.99 (reg. $31).

With so much going on in our busy lives, keeping track of valuables can be challenging. That’s where the Smart GPS Tracker comes in. Currently on sale for the New Year, this state-of-the-art device offers a blend of technology and convenience, ensuring that what’s important to you is always within reach.

Whether you want to track your backpack, keep a location on your luggage while traveling, ensure your pet’s safety, or protect valuable items like laptops or bikes, the nifty gadget uses advanced GPS technology combined with a secure Bluetooth-compatible signal to provide real-time location updates.

The Smart GPS Tracker’s small size, measuring just 1.3 inches x 1.3 inches, combined with powerful tracking capabilities, makes it an essential tool for anyone looking to add an extra layer of security to their life. And with a robust 220mAh battery, you’ll get up to 365 days of continuous usage, ensuring tracking is always available.

How exactly does it work? The tracker works hard behind the scenes and sends a safe Bluetooth signal every two seconds. When in range, surrounding Apple devices can detect this signal, upload it, and share it with the iOS iCloud server. In turn, it allows you to locate your belongings through the Findmytag app, which is available for both iOS and Android devices and provides real-time updates so you know exactly where your valuables are. Featuring added functionalities such as a proximity search and a worldwide community network, the Smart GPS Tracker delivers both convenience and reassurance.

It also isn’t just for physical things; you can have loved ones, such as pets, kids, or your elderly family member, keep it at hand in an emergency. This unique feature allows for peace of mind when not in proximity.

Start 2024 with ease of mind with this nifty device. Snag the Smart GPS Tracker for $21.99 (reg. $31) with no coupon code required through Jan. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

